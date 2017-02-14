Boulder Scientific Distinguished Lecture Series 2017

Contact

-- Boulder Scientific Company today announced that John Harwig of the University of California at Berkely will be the 2017 Boulder Scientific distinguished lecturer held at the Chemistry Department of Colorado State University. The Boulder Scientific Company Distinguished Lecture Series has been held every year since 2008 and has featured both academic and industrial chemists mainly working in the area of catalysis. The lecture series has featured three nobel prize winners: Richard Shrock of MIT, Robert Grubbs of CalTech, and Dr. Negishi of Purdue University. Boulder Scientific Company is a Colorado based manufacturer of specialty organometallic chemicals such as metallocenes, boron compounds, Grignards and other specialty organic chemicals used in the life sciences and industrial chemistry. The title of the lecture is "Selective Functionalization with Large and Small Catalysts". The lecture will be held in room A101 of the Chemistry Building on March 21, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.