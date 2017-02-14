News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber raises bar for Chowderfest's 29th Anniversary
The legendary Long Beach Island event, has become a Jersey Shore staple for thousands each fall, Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce shares what has been added to make it even better in 2017
This year Chowderfest Weekend will be held on September 30 and October 1, and there will be some defining differences both on and off the field from the previous 28 festivals. First, the Chowderfest Band Line up will go from one act for both days, to multiple local bands including favorite The Pickles. The Creative Seafood Category is here to stay, after rave reviews in 2016 roll out, look for more variety on tap with hard ciders, micro brews and autumn inspired ales. Merchant Mart will be revitalized with additional space to house Make Shift Union's curated Maker's Row with handcrafted merchandise, as well as Southern Ocean Chamber Partner and Member Tents filled to brim with traditional end of season sales items. There will also be some additional surprises for Sunday's Chowder Cook off VIP ticket holders and attendees.The chamber will be adding Chowderfest Retail Program for surrounding businesses who want to have their shop locations, store hours or specials listed on Chowderfest.com, the Official LBI Chowderfest page as well as sent to ticket holders in advance so they are included in weekend plans.
To get involved with 2017 Chowderfest Weekend, visit www.chowderfest.com, contact todd@sochamber.com or call Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211, stop in at 265 W Ninth Street or follow on Facebook as THE OFFICIAL LBI CHOWDERFEST . For more information on the 103 year regional chamber go to www.visitLBIregion.com , or follow on instagram or FB as Southern Ocean Chamber
