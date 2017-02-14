 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Carrollton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carrollton
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Solinda Jones Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Solinda Jones Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Solinda Jones Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Residential Real Estate
Carrollton

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Carrollton - Texas - US

CARROLLTON, Texas - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Solinda Jones affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates in the Willowbend office.  She is transferring from another realty firm and brings 10 years of real estate experience. "I transferred to RE/MAX DFW Associates because I wanted to grow my real estate career with the very best," stated Mrs. Jones. "RMDFW offers many opportunities to take your career to the next level with their training and resources."

Blair Taylor, Manager of the Willowbend office states, "I'm excited to have Mrs. Jones join our office. She brings a bright and positive personality to the office. Her work ethics and customer service skills are impressive. I look forward to seeing her business grow here with RMDFW."

"I've lived in North Texas all my life and the Carrollton area since 1989. I have been helping people buy and sell homes in this area since 2007 and really enjoy helping people find just the right one. I've sold homes all over the DFW area." stated Mrs. Jones.  Mrs. Jones is married and has two adult children. She attended the University of North Texas and is a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton. When time permits, she enjoys watching all sports.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Solinda Jones can be contacted at the Willowbend office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.389.2150 or via email at Solinda.Jones@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share