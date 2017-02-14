News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Solinda Jones Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Blair Taylor, Manager of the Willowbend office states, "I'm excited to have Mrs. Jones join our office. She brings a bright and positive personality to the office. Her work ethics and customer service skills are impressive. I look forward to seeing her business grow here with RMDFW."
"I've lived in North Texas all my life and the Carrollton area since 1989. I have been helping people buy and sell homes in this area since 2007 and really enjoy helping people find just the right one. I've sold homes all over the DFW area." stated Mrs. Jones. Mrs. Jones is married and has two adult children. She attended the University of North Texas and is a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton. When time permits, she enjoys watching all sports.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Solinda Jones can be contacted at the Willowbend office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.389.2150 or via email at Solinda.Jones@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse