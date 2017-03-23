News By Tag
CatWise Cat Café Tour at The Orlando Cat Café
CatWise Cat Café Tour Presented by Wellness® With Pam Johnson-Bennett Kicks-off at The Orlando Cat Café on March 23rd
When: March 23, 2017 from 6:30pm – 8:00pm
Where: Orlando Cat Café
532 Cagan Park Avenue
Clermont, FL 34714
What: Cat cafés have been an international phenomenon for over a decade, and over the past few years they have been taking America by storm. Now, in a unique partnership, some of America's most popular cat cafes will be hosting America's most popular cat expert, as she introduces her new bestseller, CatWise, in this national tour sponsored by Wellness Natural Pet Food.
Pam will be kicking off the tour at one cozy and cat-loving coffeehouse, the Orlando Cat Café. This one-of-a-kind café offers guests comfortable furniture, premium coffee, tea and pastries, and 15 to 20 adoptable cats roaming freely in the spacious 1,000 square foot Kitty Play Area/Adoption Area. Pet parents with burning questions about their cat's behavior can visit Pam at the tour stop nearest them for a Q&A with the cat behaviorist and pick up a copy of CatWise to learn more. Wellness® Natural Pet Food will also be providing raffles and fun freebies for attendees.
The CatWise Cat Café Tour presented by Wellness® has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. Orlando Cat Café has partnered with The Animal League and adoptable cats will be available at the event. The Animal League's overall mission is to enhance the lives of animals and people in our communities through education, awareness, adoption, and compassion. This is a fantastic way to help showcase this admirable 501 (c)(3) non profit animal rescue and hopefully place some special felines in their forever homes. In addition to their role as the presenting sponsor of the event, Wellness®, will be donating some of their cat food to The Animal League as well. https://theanimalleague.org/
In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness® Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to The Animal League to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness® Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count—for pets at home and those in need.
"Like Pam, we understand that cats are members of our families, and we want them to be happy and healthy," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, senior marketing manager at Wellness® Natural Pet Food. "Just like our own kids, cats can be picky eaters. Teaming up with Pam is the perfect opportunity to help cat parents across the country better understand their cats' behavior and preferences when it comes to mealtime."
Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.
In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.
Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division. Learn more at:http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.
Twitter: @ThinkLikeACat
About The Animal League:
Serving Lake and surrounding counties since 1988, The Animal League (formerly South Lake Animal League) has rescued and re-homed thousands of dogs and cats that have been abandoned, abused or neglected in our community. For more information on donating, volunteering, the adoption process and community programs visit: https://theanimalleague.org/
Twitter: @SLAnimalLeague
About The Orlando Cat Café:
The Orlando Cat Café opened in September 2016. Working together with The Animal League and Axum Coffee, our joint mission is to save the lives of homeless cats in Central Florida while drinking good coffee. Learn more at: http://orlandocatcafe.com.
Twitter: @OrlandoCatCafe
About Wellness®:
At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We're a family owned company on a passionate mission to raise the bar in pet food and give pets the gift of healthy and happy lives. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave. In other words, we make sure our passion for pets shines through every aspect of what we do. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com.
Twitter: @wellnesspetfood
Instagram: @wellnesspetfood
