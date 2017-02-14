O FALLON, Mo.
- Feb. 20, 2017
- PRLog
-- Esse Health Gateway Asthma & Allergy Relief in O'Fallon has moved to a new location to accommodate its growing healthcare practice. Their new office is located at 9426 Phoenix Village Parkway in O'Fallon, MO. Dr. Mian is currently accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 636.561.5707.
Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2011 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a 2014 Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 39 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care. For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com
