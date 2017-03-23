News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Pet Expo CatWise Cat Café Tour Press Conference with Pam Johnson-Bennett
Global Pet Expo CatWise Cat Café Tour Press Conference with Pam Johnson-Bennett at Wellness® Natural Pet Food Booth #1567
When: March 23, 2017 from 1:30pm – 2:30pm
Where: Global Pet Expo Press Conference at Wellness Booth #1567
Orange County Convention Center
5441 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
What: The Wellness CatWise Cat Café Tour with Cat Expert Pam Johnson-Bennett is the "purr-fect" opportunity for cat lovers to unite, adopt a kitten from a local shelter and meet Pam, the #1 best-selling author of cat books in America! Cat cafés have been an international phenomenon for over a decade, and over the past few years they have been taking America by storm. Now, in a unique partnership, some of America's most popular cat cafes will be hosting America's most popular cat expert, as she introduces her new bestseller, CatWise, in this national tour.
Global Pet Expo, the premier industry event, is the ideal place to launch the unique and highly anticipated CatWise Cat Café Tour. After the press conference, Pam will be stopping at the Tour's first cat café: The Orlando Cat Café, from 7pm – 9pm.
The Wellness CatWise Cat Café Tour has one very important mission to fulfill: to give back to animals in need. Each cat café has partnered with a local shelter and adoptable cats will be available in every city. This will help to showcase these animal shelters and hopefully place some special felines in their forever homes. In its role as presenting sponsor, Wellness Natural Pet Food will be donating 1000 meals to each local shelter to help provide cats with natural nutrition while they wait to be adopted. Wellness Natural Pet Food crafts its recipes with carefully sourced, thoughtfully prepared ingredients to make every mealtime count – for pets at home and those in need.
"Like Pam, we understand that cats are members of our families, and we want them to be happy and healthy," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, senior marketing manager at Wellness Natural Pet Food. "Just like our own kids, cats can be tricky to feed. Teaming up with Pam is the perfect opportunity to help cat parents across the country better understand their cats' behavior and preferences, when it comes to mealtime."
Pet parents with burning questions about their cat's behavior can visit Pam at the tour stop nearest them for a Q&A with the cat behaviorist and pick up a copy of CatWise to learn more. Wellness Natural Pet Food will also be providing raffles and fun freebies for attendees at each tour stop.
Pam Johnson-Bennett is the best-selling author of 10 books, including the brand new release, CatWise (Penguin Books, 2016). Pam's best-selling book, Think Like a Cat (Penguin Books), changed the way cat owners view cat training and has been referred to as the "cat bible" by veterinarians, shelters, behavior professionals and cat owners world-wide. Her book, Cat vs. Cat (Penguin Books), was the first of its kind to address the unique needs of households with multiple cats.
In addition, Pam hosted the Nat Geo Wild/Animal Planet show Psycho Kitty, which aired in the UK and Canada. With a career that spans over 30 years, she is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting and her books have been used as texts for professional behavior and shelter training.
Pam is a former vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and is the founder and former chair of the IAABC Cat Division. She was on the American Humane Association's Advisory Board on Animal Behavior and Training and the AHA's forum on cat health and welfare. She was the cat behavior columnist for Cats magazine, Yahoo, Catster, Cat Channel, iVillage and many others. She has received numerous awards, including the Winn Feline Foundation Media Award, the IAABC Cat Division Award and numerous writing awards. Learn more at:http://www.catbehaviorassociates.com.
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @ThinkLikeACat
About Wellness®:
At Wellness, we do whatever it takes to create the healthiest foods for the pets that depend on us. We're a family owned company on a passionate mission to raise the bar in pet food and give pets the gift of healthy and happy lives. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave. In other words, we make sure our passion for pets shines through every aspect of what we do. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com.
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @wellnesspetfood
Instagram: @wellnesspetfood
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse