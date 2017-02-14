News By Tag
Gartner Names Icertis as a Vendor to Watch in New Report on ERP Market's Inflection Point
Legacy Vendors in $36 Billion ERP Market Under Pressure from Agile Cloud-based Providers like Icertis
As enterprises continue to migrate to the cloud, customers require more agile, cost-effective solutions that ERP software suites aren't optimized to provide. "Traditional, monolithic ERP deployments focused on stability and standardization at the expense of agility," the report says. "Like a slow-moving oil tanker, those deployments, while vital for business operations, were expensive to maintain and slow to turn. Today, they are perceived as bloated, inflexible and unable to keep pace with rapidly shifting business requirements in the emerging digital economy."
In response, Gartner expanded this year's market opportunity map to include a new set of high-growth providers, which analysts conclude are shaping the new "postmodern ERP" market. Icertis is the only CLM vendor in the report.
"The world of enterprise applications is increasingly dominated by SaaS solutions built on cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure that give enterprises the flexibility to stitch together best-of-breed software from different vendors," said Nagi Prabhu, chief product officer at Icertis. "The winners in the coming era of business software won't be those with the broadest offering – they will be vendors with the strongest offerings that easily integrate with other applications to capture greatest value for customers."
Gartner's report listed six vendors to watch. As noted in the report, "Megavendors and emerging ERP providers alike have begun to understand the need to reinvent and reposition themselves."
Icertis has designed its contract management platform (https://www.icertis.com/
• Easily prepare, execute and manage contracts
• Apply contract intelligence to mitigate risk, gain efficiencies and adapt to change
• Manage any contract, anywhere in the world, on one flexible platform
The report comes on the heels of a string of successes and rapid growth for Icertis, including the expansion of its leadership team (https://www.icertis.com/
Gartner subscribers can access the full report here (https://www.gartner.com/
About Icertis
Icertis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
