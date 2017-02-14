LPU inaugurated its 9th Annual Sports Meet

•Competitions held in 10 athletic events both for men & women athletes on inaugural day

-- LPU inaugurated two-day 9th Annual Sports Meet of the university at its sports stadium. Maintaining Olympic traditions, the inaugural day began with competitions among talented sportspersons of the university after emblematic torch relay invocation. On the inaugural day finals for shot put, discus throw, triple jump, 1500 mts & 800 mts races; semi finals for 100 mts race; and heats rounds for 400mts, 4x400 mts relay and 4x100 mts relays were held in both men and women categories. Prior to this colourful march past drum beats were held where 40 contingents comprising thousands of participants provided the annual meet an Olympic dimension. The meet was declared open by LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal by letting pigeons and balloons fly free into the sky. Mr Mittal inspired university sports persons to establish new records to reach to national and even international sports arena.In addition to students from LPU School of Physical Education, students from professional programs of Sciences, Technology, Paramedical sciences, Architecture, Journalism, Fine Arts proved no less and won many gold and silver medals. Getting equal chances, LPU Distance Education students, too, competed and shared victory-stand along with regular students.For(Men) Naveen (10.01 mtrs) was first, Shubham (9.6 mtrs) second and Paramjit (9.55 mtrs) was third. In women category, Suman Chowdhary (7.35 mtrs) remained first, Mahima (7.26 mts) second and Kumari Manisha (7.08 mts) third.In(Men) saw Priankar first with 12.6 mtrs jump, Naval second with 12.2 mts and Vijayath third with 11.9 mtrs jump. For women, Kuh Zang Chodan was first with 8.5 mts jump, Priyanka Kumari second with 8.3 mts, and Komal with 7.9 mts jump.Infor (Men) Abhinav stood first, Arpit Singh second and Manish Rana stood third. For (Women) Kusum stood first, Jyoti second and Priyanka stood third.