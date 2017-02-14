News By Tag
LPU inaugurated its 9th Annual Sports Meet
•Competitions held in 10 athletic events both for men & women athletes on inaugural day
In addition to students from LPU School of Physical Education, students from professional programs of Sciences, Technology, Paramedical sciences, Architecture, Journalism, Fine Arts proved no less and won many gold and silver medals. Getting equal chances, LPU Distance Education students, too, competed and shared victory-stand along with regular students.
Results: For Shot put (Men) Naveen (10.01 mtrs) was first, Shubham (9.6 mtrs) second and Paramjit (9.55 mtrs) was third. In women category, Suman Chowdhary (7.35 mtrs) remained first, Mahima (7.26 mts) second and Kumari Manisha (7.08 mts) third.
In Triple jump (Men) saw Priankar first with 12.6 mtrs jump, Naval second with 12.2 mts and Vijayath third with 11.9 mtrs jump. For women, Kuh Zang Chodan was first with 8.5 mts jump, Priyanka Kumari second with 8.3 mts, and Komal with 7.9 mts jump.
In 1500 Mtr race for (Men) Abhinav stood first, Arpit Singh second and Manish Rana stood third. For (Women) Kusum stood first, Jyoti second and Priyanka stood third.
