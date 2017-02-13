News By Tag
Pharmaceutical Market Intelligence at pharmamarkets.com
Pharmamarkets.com publishes new reports and analysis to address the information needs of pharmaceutical companies across the globe.
Today, companies understand the need to be informed throughout to respond to changing market trends and competition. However, data is redundant and expensive, and are not insightful. To address this challenge, expert analysts from Pharma Markets Group collect reliable data from multiple sources, and provide them in a comprehensive report format to pharma professionals.
Reports published in pharmamarkets.com caters to all departments of pharma companies including commercial, analytics, pricing & reimbursement, medical communications, insights, clinical, sales, marketing, and brand management. Also, investment banks, CRO, healthcare organizations, biotech companies, and consulting firms can benefit from the reports published in pharmamarkets.com. Pharma Markets Group publishes reports in all market segments including therapeutic areas like oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, auto-immune, musculoskeletal, dermatology, gastrointestinal, genitourinary. More than 250 diseases in 10 therapeutic areas have been widely covered including orphan diseases, products, product pipeline, messaging, competitor analysis, market analysis, and market forecasts.
Pharmamarkets.com's robust coverage of data and information is one of the best in the pharma industry.Pharmamarkets.com have more than 3000 published studies and 150 clients benefiting from the data. Pharmamarkets.com coverage includes more than 30 countries including US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, Brazil, India, China, Russia, and all emerging markets.
With more than 150 expert analysts, consultants, data scientists, and thought leaders, the quality of reports is detailed and unparalleled – with methodologies including primary interviews with KOLs, physicians, patients, market experts, and thought-leaders. Our quality of research studies set us apart from other data vendors. All our reports are accurate, actionable, and strategic, so that pharma companies can quickly use our insights for decision making.
