Cepoint 3G HD-SDI Multiple channel DVR Server with IRIG-B or GPS frame-time stamp Streams 4K Video
Model ST9000HD-SDI Multi-channel version of its Digital Video Recorder system with IRIG-B or GPS frame time-stamp capability designed for High Definition Broadcast and Surveillance video capturing and recording applications streams 4K IP Video
Sources, with input capture and recording of RGB, (H&V sync or Sync-on-Green)
Also included is an embedded or removable Solid State Disk storage media capable of storing up to 8-hours or more of data or content. The industrial grade unit which is designed for high speed imaging and video recording for scientific analysis can capture and record simultaneous multiple streams of video or images from any RGB, computer VGA sources, X-Ray machines, NTSC or PAL component, analog or digital video sources in uncompressed AVI or compressed MPEG-4, M-JPEG and quite suitable for tracking and analyzing images and videos of fast moving objects, Bullet & Ballistic Testing, high end surveillance such as Airborne video surveillance, X-Ray, FLIR, Machine Vision, Radar imaging,....etc.. Resolution and frame speed can range up to 2048 x 2048 and up to 100,000 fps or more. Since the unit was designed with mobility and laboratory environment in mind, an optional 28V or 48V DC powered version is also available in addition to the standard 110-240V AC powered unit.
4K IP-VIDEO STREAMING
The New Product expands on Company's standard way of doing things by doing things better, faster and smarter. This greatly enhances customer experience and saves time and money through a few key features:
- Simultaneous real-time capture and recording of synchronized Multiple 3G/HD-SDI video sources
- Synchronized IRIG-B or GPS precision time-stamp on each video frame
- Synchronized optional audio recording with video
- SMPTE 2022 standard 4K IP video Transport Streaming
- Removable Storage Disc modules or RJ-45 Ethernet
Cepoint's Studio9000DVR video acquisition systems are being used in Broadcasting, R & D laboratories, and defense agencies for complex and advanced imaging applications.
Product is now available direct from the company or approved representatives in North America, or online for an MSRP starting price of $10,000.. Current customers of the standard Product can receive a discounted upgrade. For more information on Product or to view a demonstration on how New Product can increase your productivity visit: http://www.cepoint.com or For information contact : sales@cepoint.com Phone: (603)557-7464 Website:http://
Cepoint is a systems integration, consulting, and manufacturing company with emphasis in custom and specialized IT systems and video products and solutions for defense, R & D, security and communications applications. The company also manufactures high performance, industrial strength computing systems, enterprise storage raid, network communication systems, applied computing products, and technologies for scientific applications and industrial processes, as well as RAID, applied computing products, for Telecom, Government, utilities and industrial markets. for mission-critical applications, servers, VoIP ,video surveillance, real-time IRIG-B or GPS time-stamp DVR's, rugged portables, NEB's compliant computers.
The company is committed to the interests of your audience with products available through major authorized representatives in North America, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan as well as on the Internet. For additional information please visit our website at:
http://www.cepoint.com
