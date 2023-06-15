 

1U 110V ~ 240V DC Battery powered reliable Rackmount Industrial NAS servers

Rugged hardened Industrial NAS servers For industrial automation processes, IT data center Computing and Cyber security operations boost connectivity by multi 25/100GB/s ports.
By:
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - June 18, 2023 - PRLog -- Cepoint's 110V DC battery powered All-Flash NVMe NAS Server series with FLASH FAST STORAGE devices now available in 1U to 4U rack mount with DC battery power supply options of 48V DC, 110V DC-240V DC is changing the way and pace IT industry is evolving in implementation of Green Computing and renewable energy for ever.
It is no coincidence that some of the largest power grid generation companies like GE, Siemens and ABB are fast adapting and implementing their Renewable Energy faster than current industry rate, all of them using Cepoint Networks Green Energy computing systems for their innovative solutions.
While fossil fuel based energy is currently the most dominate energy resources for our planet, eventually global warming effects will continue to force many countries to rethink of implementing alternate energy solutions such as renewable energy. The US Department of Energy has been gradually trying to educate the industry about the benefits and advantages adapting renewable energy, however only few of industry large corporations are slowly implementing renewable energy concept.

Intel, Google, Facebook/Meta for example are quietly adapting green computing in their data centers but it will take time for entire industry to fully embrace the concept of renewable energy at their data centers. Cepoint Networks, however is not waiting to help in this innovation and technology disruption. Cepoint's series of DC-battery powered servers and storage NAS is helping IT data centers adapt to this new and future trend. Talking of future trend, industrial organizations operating or planning of driving some or most of their energy sources from Solar Grid will benefit tremendously utilizing IT servers equipped with DC battery power. This is definitely a game change in lowering energy cost and help reduce global warming.
-Ideal for Cybersecurity Data or 4K/8K Video Intensive recording, streaming or storage applications.
APPLICATIONS:
Use with Grid-less Solar power
Data Centers
IT Edge Computing
5G Teleco operation
Industrial Automation
Enterprise Centric
Industrial Data Storage
Military
AI Computin
CDN
High speed data capture/acquisition, recording and streaming
SQL Servers Reporting Services
Enterprise Workload
FEATURES
Features include
  • Industrial operating temp up to 60°C
  • Rugged environment: MIL-STD-810F compliant and 24/7 harsh industrial operating environment.
  • EMI protected
  • Vibration & Shock resilient
  • Scalable to 512 hpc nodes
Designed for enterprise and industrial 24/7 uptime mission-critical workloads and reliability such as CDN, edge computing, I-cloud, data centers and large databases.
Removable hot-swappable Flash/ SSD carts

Optional DC or Battery Powered unit
Data Protection: Encryption
Data Security: SED (Self-Encryption) AES-256 bit Encryption
SIE,FIPS 140-2
PLP (Power Loss Protection)
5Million IOPS
10GbE/20GbE, 40GbE or 100GbE interface ports
SNMP Monitoring Support
Fail Alarm
Remote Management
PROTOCOLS
NFS, SMS, CIFS, FTP, SFTP, AFP, iSCSI, fC, SAS
Host/client OS support: Windows , Windows Server, Windows Server 2022/2019, Linux, Oracle Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, Mac OS, VMware, ESX

About Cepoint Networks, LLC.
Cepoint Networks, LLC is a systems integration, and high performance computing provider, specializing in high availability storage, applied computing products, and services for enterprise applications, telephony and telecommunications industry, Government, utilities and industrial markets..
For more information go to:
http://www.cepoint.net/ (http://www.cepoint.net/html/NAS1000%20storage%20server.htm)
or check http://www.cepoint.com/ruggedized-nas.html
or contact: sales@cepoint.com
Marketing Manager /CEPOINT Networks
Email : sales@cepoint.com

