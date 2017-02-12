News By Tag
Local high school string quartet to join the pros on March 17 at the Hobby Center
The Cinco Ranch High School (Katy) String Quartet have the privilege of joining the professional actors on stage to add an element of orchestral texture to the evening.
Here's the rundown:
The show: "In My Life" is the musical retelling of the Beatles story through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein and features the live music of renowned tribute band Abbey Road. The band features Chris Paul Overall ("Paul"), Nathaniel Bott ("John"), Zak Schaffer ("George") and Axel Clarke ("Ringo"). Brian Epstein is played by Murphy Martin. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, "If you see one tribute show, see this one --smart and loads of fun." The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades.
The string quartet: Cinco Ranch High seniors Aidan Gettemy and Daniela Melo, junior Janet Li and sophomore Joshua Jung will join the band for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with Cinco Ranch High's most advanced ensemble, the Sinfonia Orchestra, quartet members play with prestigious area ensembles, including the Houston Youth Symphony and All State Honors Orchestras. The young musicians have consistently received excellent ratings at University Interscholastic League (UIL) solo and ensemble competitions, Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) festivals, Houston Young Artists' Concerts and the Coltman Chamber Competition.
String quartet for hire: The quartet performs at weddings and other events. Those interested in hiring the quartet may contactBrett Nelson at BrettTNelsen@
How the "Beatles" connection was started: The producers of "In My Life" approached CRHS Orchestra Director Brett Nelson looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly uses a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles fans: Li, Melo and Gettemy are the quartet's Fab Four fans.
Li and Melo's favorite Beatles tune is "Hey Jude."
"I'm excited that we get to play "Hey Jude" in the Beatles show," she said.
The details: In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles is the award-winning musical biography of the Beatles through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein, featuring the live music of renowned tribute band, Abbey Road. The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades. The smash hit production performs at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Zilkha Hall on March 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $33- $64, plus applicable ticket fees, and may be purchased online at www.thehobbycenter.org, by phone at 713.315.2525 or at the Hobby Center Box Office. The show is appropriate for all ages.
andy nagle
***@lajollabooking.com
