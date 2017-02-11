News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dialogue with Three Chords kick off spring season with THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM, 2/23
Gracia explained that THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM takes "inspiration from the story of the wise men of Gotham," referencing the 15th-century legend wherein residents of Gotham acted mentally disturbed to dissuade the King from creating a public highway through their English village.
THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM features three shorts. In DOG DAYS & SAFE WORDS, a man who thinks he's a dog finds a home at a lower east side dungeon. THE SHIFTING LOYALTIES OF THE OUTER BOROUGHS sees the secret emperors of the outer boroughs plot to return the island of Manhattan to the Indians. AN ELEGY WRITTEN ON THE OCCASION OF TERMINALIA finds the four gods of New York workshopping a performance art piece about the death of their city.
Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. In May they'll mount their 100th play in that space. To celebrate, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All proceeds from donations and merchandise sales at each of their spring performances will benefit various New York-based charities and organizations.
Money raised at THE MADNESS OFGOTHAM will be donated to long-time D3C partner Brooklyn College for their BFA acting program. Gracia has said that this final half of Dialogue with Three Chords' sixth season "will feature nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York."
Previous D3C shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've also partnered with the area colleges and local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE to produce innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City.
More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM features the following actors. Django Palty as K, Kendra Leigh Landon as L, Julie Orkis as Empress of Queens, Anthony Noto as Emperor of Staten Island, Shomari Pinnock as Emperor of the Bronx, Marisela Gonzalez as Empress of Brooklyn, Gil Ron as Terminus, Ally Callaghan as Cardea, Jessica Bathurst as Cloacina, and Kenny Wade Marshall as Verminus.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
Contact
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse