Dialogue with Three Chords kick off spring season with THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM, 2/23

flyer for THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM

Contact

Edie Nugent

***@gmail.com Edie Nugent

End

-- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) launch their spring season of independent theatre in Greenwich Village with THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM, a series of short plays written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. The show includes the acoustic punk of Rich Stremme () and starts at 8pm on Thursday, February 23, downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.Gracia explained that THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM takes "inspiration from the story of the wise men of Gotham," referencing the 15th-century legend wherein residents of Gotham acted mentally disturbed to dissuade the King from creating a public highway through their English village.THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM features three shorts. In DOG DAYS & SAFE WORDS, a man who thinks he's a dog finds a home at a lower east side dungeon. THE SHIFTING LOYALTIES OF THE OUTER BOROUGHS sees the secret emperors of the outer boroughs plot to return the island of Manhattan to the Indians. AN ELEGY WRITTEN ON THE OCCASION OF TERMINALIA finds the four gods of New York workshopping a performance art piece about the death of their city.Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. In May they'll mount their 100play in that space. To celebrate, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All proceeds from donations and merchandise sales at each of their spring performances will benefit various New York-based charities and organizations.Money raised at THE MADNESS OFGOTHAM will be donated to long-time D3C partner Brooklyn College for their BFA acting program. Gracia has said that this final half of Dialogue with Three Chords' sixth season "will feature nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York."Previous D3C shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've also partnered with the area colleges and local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE to produce innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City.More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/ dthreec THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM features the following actors.as K,as Las Empress of Queens,as Emperor of Staten Island,as Emperor of the Bronx,as Empress of Brooklyn,as Terminus,as Cardeaas Cloacinaandas Verminus.Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.