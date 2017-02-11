Public Notice: Open Invitation to Bid and Request for Proposal (RFP)

LocationBanner

Contact

5106522120

***@blackrepertorygroup.com 5106522120

End

-- The opening date for the below bid is Thursday, February 16, 2017.The Black Repertory Group, Inc. is calling for sealed bids to update the existing facilities for the following project: BRG REVITALIZATION PROJECT 2017 (ITB BRG2017-001)Work Description:(a) Installation of new commercial roof (b) Repair of drywall in public restrooms (c) Installation/Repair of plumbing into the lobby to provide for operational sink in the bar area and functioning water fountain.Bidders must schedule appointments for consideration. Bid packets may be obtained by email request only. Bidders must complete on-site analysis at 3201 ADELINE STREET, BERKELEY, CA 94703, no later than Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2:00 PM. Please email operations@blackrepertorygroup.com.Sealed bids will be accepted until Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 PM.Bids will be opened publicly on Friday March 3, 2017 at 6:00 PM.Contractors can bid on one or all tasks. The successful bidder will be required to have applicable current and active California Contractor's license at the time of submission of the bid.Every effort will be made to ensure that all persons have equal access to contract opportunities with the Black Repertory Group within the limits imposed by California law.Each bidder may be required to show evidence of its equal employment opportunity policy. The successful bidder will be required to follow non-discrimination and wage requirements as governed by the applicable governing authorities.