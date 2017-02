Webb Technology Group Receives Certification Under the VA's VOSB

Veteran Owned Small Business - Webb Technology Gro

-- Webb Technology Group, LLC., a minority and veteran-owned mobile technology firm specializing in nimble and responsive technology is proud to announce their recent Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) certification awarded through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Vets First Verification Program.The Vets First Verification Program ensures that set-aside funds are awarded to legitimate firms owned and controlled by Veterans and Service-disabled Veterans (SDVOSBs). During verification, the Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) verifies SDVOSBs/VOSBs according to the tenets found in Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 74 that address Veteran eligibility, ownership, and control. In order to qualify for participation in the Veterans First Contracting Program, eligible SDVOSBs/VOSBs must first be verified.After passing the rigorous requirements of the verification process, this certification confirms that Webb Technology Group meets the requirements to do business as a veteran-owned business with local, state, and federal government agencies. "Being a verified Veteran Owned Small Business along with our SBA 8(a) certification will really help Webb Technology Group enter the federal market." said Cecil Webb, Founder and Principal Owner. "Moreover, it will help Webb Technology Group strengthen its standing as a community advocate for veterans, women and minority-owned businesses."The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has authority to generate Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) set-aside and sole source contracts. VA procurement places highest priority with SDVOSBs first, then VOSBs, followed by certified HUBZone firms, 8(a) participants, and certified Woman-Owned Small Businesses, all other small businesses, and finally, full and open competitions (unrestricted). This procurement authority, and its subsequent implementation, is a logical extension of VA's mission to care for our Nation's Veterans. This certification gives Webb Technology Group the opportunity to bid on contracts that are specifically set aside for VOSB program participants.About Webb Technology GroupWebb Technology Group is a Kansas City-based Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) firm specializing in mobile application development and responsive web technology solutions for minority and women-owned businesses. Their core competencies include app development, responsive website design and social media management. Learn more at www.webbtechnologygroup.com