 
News By Tag
* Mobile Application Development
* Kansas City
* Enterprise Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Webb Technology Group named 2017 Diverse Small Business of the Year in Kansas City

 
 
KC Chamber.
KC Chamber.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mobile Application Development
* Kansas City
* Enterprise Software

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Kansas City - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Webb Technology Group, LLC., a minority and veteran-owned mobile technology firm specializing in nimble and responsive technology for minority and women-owned businesses has been named the 2017 Diverse Small Business of the Year by the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce during the annual Small Business Celebration.

The Diverse Small Business Award is geared towards small businesses that are minority-owned, veteran-owned, service disabled veteran-owned, or LGBT-owned that have demonstrated vision, leadership, and courage by achieving business success while overcoming obstacles and maintaining a strong sense of service for the community.

"We are honored to receive a distinction as Kansas City's Diverse Small Business of the Year," said Cecil Webb, Principal Owner of Webb Technology Group. "Not only does this validate our efforts to bring more recognition to minority and women-owned businesses, it also let's the business community know that there are qualified diverse small businesses that can serve as strategic partners and vendors. We hope that this award will help us in our mission to serve the underrepresented businesses that we strive to represent."

The Small Business Celebration is recognized as one of the largest Chamber small business celebrations in the United States with a series of events throughout the year that supports and celebrates the small business community within the Kansas City region.

About Webb Technology Group
Webb Technology Group is a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Small Local Business Enterprise (SLBE), and an SBA Certified 8(a) firm specializing in mobile application development and responsive web technology solutions for minority, women-owned businesses and government agencies. Their core competencies include app development, responsive website design and social media management. Learn more at www.webbtechnologygroup.com

Contact
Cecil Webb
***@wtg-llc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wtg-llc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Webb Technology Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share