Lovers and Other Strangers at Adelphi University from February 28 – March 5

A series of comedic one-acts featuring the students of the Department of Theatre
 
 
Lovers and Other Strangers
Lovers and Other Strangers
 
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Adelphi University's talented theatre students will perform Lovers and Other Strangers, a classic show that was a hit both on Broadway and on film, under the direction of Nicholas Petron, chair of the Department of Theatre. Lovers and Other Strangers runs from February 28 – March 5 at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (AUPAC), Black Box Theatre, 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

Lovers and Other Strangers, written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna, is a series of comedic one-acts, each centering on a conflict with a different couple. In Brenda and Jerry, a planned seduction goes wrong. Johnny and Wilma have been married so long that they can't remember who starts what. With Mike and Susan, on the eve of their wedding, he's getting cold feet and she must gently talk him down the aisle. In Bea, Frank, Richie and Joan, a long-married couple who have fought for over 30 years try to save their son's marriage by confessing to their own failures. This edition also includes the popular Hal and Cathy sequence created for the film.

AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $20, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
