 
News By Tag
* Property Manager
* Property Management
* Credit Report
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pensacola
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

StarPoint Tenant Screening offers enhanced credit report for property managers

StarPoint Tenant Screening provides tenant screening products to property managers and property management companies
 
 
Tenant Credit Check
Tenant Credit Check
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Property Manager
* Property Management
* Credit Report

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Pensacola - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- StarPoint Tenant Screening, an accredited reseller for Trans Union and an information services company that delivers tenant credit reports and tenant background screening reports nationwide is proud to announce their redesigned Tenant Credit Report. StarPoint expects that the new report format will not only attract new landlords and property managers, but also offer their existing customers a streamlined, logical report format that eases the path to finding the perfect tenant.

"We designed the new report format to be more visually appealing and intuitive and expect the new format to make the tenant screening process a simpler and more informed experience." Stated Kelly Gontarski, CEO.

Additional system features which benefit property managers include:

·          Free online rental forms

·          Printer friendly options for reports

·          User Administration which allows the account admin to create multiple users accounts

·          User Statuses which allows the account admin to change a user status (active, suspended, inactive)

·         User Rights which allows the account admin to set other users as admins, give other users the ability/inability to view invoices and balance information, and make other users pay/not pay at time of order

·         Viewing Rights which allows the account admin to allow other users to:View all reports ordered by this company, View only reports ordered by this location, View only reports ordered by this user

·         Convenient billing options which include pay at time of order, monthly autopay, or monthly invoicing to be paid by check, ACH or credit card.

·         Discounted volume pricing for property managers

Property managers need only to fulfill a few simple requirements from StarPoint and Trans Union to be compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act in order to be granted credit report access.

# # #

About StarPoint Tenant Screening

Founded in 2009, StarPoint Tenant Screening and its sister company, StarPoint Employment Screening, are wholly owned subsidiaries of The L.I.G Group, LLC. The companies provide tenant and employment credit reports and background screening services nationwide through their online proprietary software platform.

Visit us at http://www.starpointtenantscreening.com

End
Source:StarPoint Screening
Email:***@starpointscreening.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Manager, Property Management, Credit Report
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Pensacola - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
StarPoint Tenant Screening News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share