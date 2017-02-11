ScanGuard Is NOT A Reliable Antivirus

As ScanGuard continues to plague the Internet with false spyware reports, you need to realize that it's not a reliable antivirus application. It's a gimmick marketed to people who don't know any better, causing many more problems than it's worth.

ScanGuard

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Scanguard

* Application

* Install Industry:

* Computers Location:

* Bromborough - Wirral - England Subject:

* Websites

Contact

R Peck

***@pcfixes.com R Peck

End

-- A new fake antivirus system has been published online, this time called ScanGuard. Although the company behind this product is legitimate, the product itself is woefully bad. As with many antivirus applications, it claims to find a series of "infections"on your system, which it will claim it can resolve (for a small fee). Whilst this tactic is generally accepted as a way to demonstrate a product's worthiness, it relies on the application in question working.Unfortunately, ScanGuard seems to spread itself through advertising. When users download the application, it raises a series of- designed to scare people into buying the "fix". This has been a strategy of hackers / scammers for a while, culminating in the massive "fake antivirus" application swarm in late 2011. Whilst Scanguard looks legitimate, it's very limited if not completely fake.If you have installed ScanGuard, or have paid the company, you need to revoke any sort of access it may have to your personal data. The company - whilst seemingly registered in Washington State, USA, is undoubtedly untrustworthy and has to be taken with a pinch of salt. If you want to clear out your system, you'll bebetter placed to use one of the more respected (and populate) systems such as Kaspersky, Avast or AVG.To remove ScanGuard, you should restart your PC into "safe mode" and then proceed to use the Windows "Add / Remove Programs" facility to get rid of it. This should be followed up with a scan with MalwareBytes and your Antivirus application of choice. After this, it's strongly recommended you use some sort of system cleaning tool - namely a registry cleaner or stack manager to get rid of any potentially harmful settings it may have left.You can see the full tutorial on how to remove ScanGuard at PCFixes.com: