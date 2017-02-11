News By Tag
ScanGuard Is NOT A Reliable Antivirus
As ScanGuard continues to plague the Internet with false spyware reports, you need to realize that it's not a reliable antivirus application. It's a gimmick marketed to people who don't know any better, causing many more problems than it's worth.
Unfortunately, ScanGuard seems to spread itself through advertising. When users download the application, it raises a series of false positives - designed to scare people into buying the "fix". This has been a strategy of hackers / scammers for a while, culminating in the massive "fake antivirus" application swarm in late 2011. Whilst Scanguard looks legitimate, it's very limited if not completely fake.
If you have installed ScanGuard, or have paid the company, you need to revoke any sort of access it may have to your personal data. The company - whilst seemingly registered in Washington State, USA, is undoubtedly untrustworthy and has to be taken with a pinch of salt. If you want to clear out your system, you'll be much better placed to use one of the more respected (and populate) systems such as Kaspersky, Avast or AVG.
To remove ScanGuard, you should restart your PC into "safe mode" and then proceed to use the Windows "Add / Remove Programs" facility to get rid of it. This should be followed up with a scan with MalwareBytes and your Antivirus application of choice. After this, it's strongly recommended you use some sort of system cleaning tool - namely a registry cleaner or stack manager to get rid of any potentially harmful settings it may have left.
You can see the full tutorial on how to remove ScanGuard at PCFixes.com:
https://www.pcfixes.com/
