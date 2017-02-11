Korean Cultural Centre, India presented Kim Kim Art Gallery at India Art Fair 2017

Director Kim-Kim-Gallery

-- The India Art Fair that began in New Delhi on Thursday exhibits a rare mix of modern and contemporary artists to present their work. Brimming with aesthetic and creativity this grandeur event has attracted a theme based title "Romance Deficiency Disorder" curated by Kim Kim Gallery a contemporary art gallery presented by Korean Cultural Centre India."Romance Deficiency Disorder" refers to the famous symptom called "Attention Deficiency Disorder" reflects the concept of the booth set-up of South Korea which has changed from an agricultural feudal society to an industrial society.This Art gallery was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Cho Hyun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea.Director and artist of Kim Kim Gallery Gregory Maass said that "We have presented a theme based title Romance Deficiency Disorder at art gallery. The gallery shows how romance has gone out of the window in Korean lives, while people live with one track minds and pursue their life in a relatively an aesthetic black and white manner".This enormous exhibition features an array of artist's work through paintings, photography, sculptures, object art and videos which reflects the concept of the booth set-up of South Korea. Artists gracefully embraced the topic in a way that reflects the theme; hence the title Romance Deficiency Disorder explains transformation.Artist Kim Beom exhibited the paintings which describes about how a women actually stands up after so much struggle in life. It also describes about South Korean era which defines the transformation of people from an agricultural feudal society to an industrial society. This art work shows the fragments of life.Gregory Maass&Nayoungim unveils abroadened art work which illustrate cute alert, the scene presents the cuteness, happiness of one's life while forgetting everything.Kim Beom, Seoyoung Chung, MinjaGu,Dongi Lee, Noh Suntag, Yunho Lee, Rae Sim, Youngkyung Kim , Gregory Maass&NayoungimKim Kim Gallery is a contemporary art gallery run by Gregory Maass&Nayoungim, a German-Korean artist duo. The Gallery was founded at the Market Gallery in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2008. It describes itself as "a non-profit organization, locative art and many more.Kim Kim Gallery is an institution which does not solely function in a gallery context, but through self-awareness evaluation and adaptation of KKG´s structure to varying spatial, financial, and esthetic circumstances. It is a peripatetic enterprise, which infiltrates thestructure of contemporary art through unconventional marketing and seeks formats in which art works can function efficiently and independently from the mainstream.Korean Cultural Centre is a non-profit institution aligned with the Government of Republic of Korea to promote Korean Culture and facilitate cultural exchanges between countries. Korean Cultural Centre organizes programs under the category of Arts, music, literature, film and cuisine.