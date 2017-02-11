Imarticus Learning with Motilal Oswal Launching Wealth and Investment Management Prodegree

Imarticus Learning Partners with Motilal Oswal to Launch Industry-oriented Learning Interventions on Wealth Management

--Imarticus Learning enters into a strategic partnership with Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (Motilal Oswal AMC), known as one of the fastest growing AMCs with a strong expertise in equity investing, as Knowledge Partner to share its industry-leading expertise on Wealth Management through a series of programs for its stakeholders. The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in November, 2016 to formalize this partnership.Wealth Management in India has witnessed the multi-fold growth over the last few years. With the GDP rate of India pegged at around 9% coupled with the positive future outlook, India will be experiencing a huge surge in the number of HNI's. With around 2.36 lakh HNI's in India, this number is expected to double to reach 4.8 Lakhs from the current level of 2.36 lakhs by the end of 2025. According to the report of Asia Pacific 2016 Wealth Report, India is placed among the Top 5 when it comes to the number of HNI's in the country. The fast-paced growth of this industry will only aggravate the need of trained wealth managers and financial planners in the future.The specific objective of the collaboration between the parties is to jointly develop industry-oriented learning interventions on Wealth Management and asset allocation which will serve as a medium to educate the wealth management ecosystem consisting of investors, current and potential professionals interested in careers in Wealth Management.•To bridge the skill gap and to create job-ready professionals, Imarticus, with Motilal Oswal AMC as Knowledge Partner, has launched an extensive 400 hour classroom-based diploma program on Wealth Management and Financial Planning. This program will offer certifications along with placements at leading wealth management and financial advisory houses in India.•For working professionals, Imarticus will also launch an online 150-hour Wealth Management Prodegree with Motilal Oswal AMC as the Knowledge Partner. Our Prodegree places special focus on project-driven learning methodology and mentorship to give candidates a holistic understanding of Wealth Management and financial products.•Imarticus and Motilal Oswal AMC will collaborate to launch a 1-day Investor Awareness Bootcamp for investors to enhance their understanding of financial products and equities as an asset class.•The two parties will also jointly organize a 2-day Executive Development Workshop on Value Investing, which will feature prominent industry leaders who will share their experiences and insights on value investing.Commenting on this special occasion, Mr. Aashish P Somaiyaa, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC had this to say: "There is a huge demand for Wealth Managers in India and yet the industry faces a huge challenge.. We will be working closely with Imarticus to ensure a highly practical, industry-endorsed curriculum, replete with case studies with the hope of improving general awareness in the wealth management domain."Nikhil Barshikar, Managing Director of Imarticus Learning says, "We are extremely proud of this partnership with Motilal Oswal AMC, who is one of the industry leaders in the asset management space. This platform promises to deliver a whole new set of industry-aligned Wealth Managers who are ready from Day 1 through a rigorous project-driven learning methodology and mentorship."Motilal Oswal AMC is one of the fastest growing AMCs in India. Our core expertise towards wealth creation lies in equity investing which we have inherited from our sponsor, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd., which has many years of equity market experience as India's foremost research-based broking company. In line with that, all our equity products are propelled by our unique investment philosophy, "Buy Right: Sit Tight"; be it Mutual Funds or Portfolio Management Services or Alternative Investment Funds, in which our unique stock picking process 'QGLP' where Q=Quality; G=Growth; L=Longevity and P=Price and this approach enables us to 'buy right' whereas, the virtue of Focus and Discipline lets us 'sight tight' on our investments till we achieve its full growth potential. This philosophy is distilled through 21 Wealth Creation Studies conducted by your Chairman, Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal over the last 21 years. Motilal Oswal AMC is widely known for having a strong and consistent backing of research analysts and fund managers with layers of experience and skilled proficiency.Imarticus Learning is formed to bridge the gap between academia and the industry. The firm provides a range of Corporate Solutions designed to assist firms in meeting its skillset requirements. Headquartered in Mumbai, Imarticus has delivery capabilities pan India with dedicated centers at Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore.•Training and content delivery capability, across the areas of Investment Banking, Finance & Treasury, Capital Markets Operations, Business Analytics, Technology and Consulting.•Preferred sourcing and training delivery partner for leading Global Banks, Consulting, KPO, Technology and Analytics firms.•Range of customized delivery methods such as instructor led training, online learning, workshops and seminars for optimal training effectiveness.*Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully. Investment in Securities is subject to market and other risks and there is no assurance or guarantee that the objectives of any of the strategies of the Portfolio Management Services or Schemes of Alternative Investment Funds will be achieved.