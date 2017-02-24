 
News By Tag
* CPC RS engine cover
* Ford Focus Rs
* Carbon fiber engine cover
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

California Pony Cars 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Engine Cover

 
 
Ford Focus RS Engine Cover 1
Ford Focus RS Engine Cover 1
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ENG-016-245

California Pony Cars proudly announces the NXT cutting-edge accessory for the 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS. The 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Engine Cover is the lastest item to be released in our NXT Generation Ford Focus RS accessory line.

You can now add a sleek custom touch to your 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS engine bay with our new carbon fiber plenum/engine cover. This cover is made to revolutionize the appearance of your plastic factory cover and is a direct replacement.

This plenum/engine cover is made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish.  Installation is simple and will require the use of your factory name badge, mounting grommets, and insulator pad.

Features:
• (1) Direct replacement cover.
• (2) Vacuum infused carbon fiber.
• (3) 2x2 twill weave.
• (4) Show quality high gloss finish with UV protection.
• (5)Installs using all factory hardware.
• (6)PLEASE NOTE THAT IT DOES NOT COME WITH NAME BADGE, RUBBER GROMMET, OR INSULATOR PAD.

View online here: http://calponycars.com/2012-2014-ford-focus/1026-2016-for...

MSRP: $399.95

California Pony Cars

12161 Madera Way Riverside Ca

(888)225-7669

sales@calponycars.com

www.calponycars.com

Contact
California Pony Cars
(909) 923-2357
sales@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Tags:CPC RS engine cover, Ford Focus Rs, Carbon fiber engine cover
Industry:Automotive
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share