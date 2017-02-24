News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
California Pony Cars 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Engine Cover
California Pony Cars proudly announces the NXT cutting-edge accessory for the 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS. The 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Engine Cover is the lastest item to be released in our NXT Generation Ford Focus RS accessory line.
You can now add a sleek custom touch to your 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS engine bay with our new carbon fiber plenum/engine cover. This cover is made to revolutionize the appearance of your plastic factory cover and is a direct replacement.
This plenum/engine cover is made from real 2x2 twill weave carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish. Installation is simple and will require the use of your factory name badge, mounting grommets, and insulator pad.
Features:
• (1) Direct replacement cover.
• (2) Vacuum infused carbon fiber.
• (3) 2x2 twill weave.
• (4) Show quality high gloss finish with UV protection.
• (5)Installs using all factory hardware.
• (6)PLEASE NOTE THAT IT DOES NOT COME WITH NAME BADGE, RUBBER GROMMET, OR INSULATOR PAD.
View online here: http://calponycars.com/
MSRP: $399.95
California Pony Cars
12161 Madera Way Riverside Ca
(888)225-7669
sales@calponycars.com
www.calponycars.com
Contact
California Pony Cars
(909) 923-2357
sales@calponycars.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 24, 2017