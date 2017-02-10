Finding Assisted Living, FindingAssistedLiving.com announce the addition of a highly qualified pro

 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding Assisted Living and FindingAssistedLiving.com announce the addition of a highly qualified professional in the field of senior life transitions. In South Florida, the area including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and West Palm Beach, Ms. Cynthia Fiammetta-Lopez brings her talent and extensive experience in dealing with senior transition questions, concerns and challenges.

Cynthia Fiammetta-Lopez is a certified Geriatric Case Manager and has been designated by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs as a Professional Guardian. Her long experience in the field of geriatrics has made her acutely aware of the many concerns and problems facing seniors and their families when moving to a senior lifestyle. As a Geriatric Case Manager, Cynthia partners with other professionals in South Florida to locate the best medical, social and spiritual care environments for seniors who choose to move to an assisted living or other away-from-home setting.

For those who are able and desire to stay home instead of entering any type of assisted living facility, Cynthia helps to provide the best possible in-home care services. In each individual case, Cynthia works to provide the senior and their family with the full, dignified, most independent life possible. Her experience working with the City of Coral Springs Police Department's Community Involvement Unit assisting the elderly has given her greater awareness of the problems of seniors. As a certified Healthcare Supervisor who has worked with many types of senior care, Cynthia can answer all of your questions and guide you to the best solution.

Moving to an assisted living facility, a senior community or other senior lifestyle may be a wise move. Still, this transition is complex and can be emotionally difficult. There are dozens of decisions, choices and challenges to be faced. Finding Assisted Living and FindingAssistedLiving.com (http://www.findingassistedliving.com/wp-content/uploads/2...) can make this transition safe and satisfying. Finding Assisted Living is a source for accurate, unbiased advice on every aspect of senior life transition. Contact us today by clicking here (http://www.findingassistedliving.com/contact-us/) or by calling 866-333-2657.

Like all the professionals in the Finding Assisted Living family, Cynthia Fiammetta-Lopez is dedicated to making every person's transition to assisted living or other senior lifestyle as satisfying and fulfilling as possible. FindingAssistedLiving.com exists to provide solutions to the many problems involved in the move to senior living and a senior lifestyle. Very few people are able to deal with all of these challenges alone. If you or a senior loved one need help, please contact Finding Assisted Living at FindingAssistedLiving.com.
