February 2017
ACE IT Solutions Recognized for Excellence in Managed Security Services

NEW YORK - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ACE IT Solutions announced today that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named ACE IT Solutions to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed IT services. The Managed Security 100, recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

The Managed Services providers named on this list help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs like ACE IT Solutions play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

ACE IT Solutions was chosen for this list due to their customized and holistic approach to securing their clients' environments. ACE IT Solutions security services can be mixed and matched according to each business' specific needs. Drawing from best-of-breed technologies and a talented pool of cybersecurity experts, ACE IT Solutions helps clients identify areas of potential risk, and then design a complete solution that balances their security priorities with regulatory compliance and acceptable risk.

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

"We've structured our cybersecurity program to stay ahead of -- and effectively respond to -- cyber threats and their diverse, multi-faceted attacks. This means that cybersecurity is built into every IT program. It is not separate from IT. Our approach has been validated by by CRN and the MSP 500 and we are proud to be recognized as one of North America's most effective Managed Security providers," said Warren Finkel, Managing Partner of ACE IT Solutions.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About ACE IT Solutions (http://www.aceits.net)

ACE IT Solutions is committed to providing the highest-caliber customer service, customized advice, reliable long-term solutions, system security, and 24×7 support services to small and mid- size businesses. We consistently strive to meet and exceed our clients' expectations by maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the services we provide.  Read more at http://www.aceits.net.

Dena Rissman
***@aceits.net
