October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

ACE IT Solutions Named to MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List

Inaugural List Identifies and Honors Leading MSSPs & Cybersecurity Companies That Safeguard Customers' Digital Assets
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named ACE IT Solutions to the Top 100 MSSPs list for 2017 (http://www.MSSPAlert.com/top100). The list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

The Top 100 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top managed security services provider," said Warren Finkel, Managing Partner of ACE IT Solutions. "We've structured our cybersecurity program to stay ahead of, and effectively respond to, cyber threats and their diverse, multi-faceted attacks. This nomination validates all the work we've done successfully managing our clients' cybersecurity risks and protecting their digital assets."

Demand for MSSPs has escalated amid rising cyberattacks, malware and ransomware incidents worldwide. The cybersecurity skills shortage has further heightened the need for world-class MSSPs. The global MSSP market will reach $40.97 billion by 2022, a 16.6 percent compound annual growth rate wcj (CAGR) from 2016, according to Allied Market Research.

The Top 100 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.MSSPAlert.com/top100.

About ACE IT Solutions www.aceits.net

ACE IT Solutions (www.aceits.net) is committed to providing the highest-caliber customer service, customized guidance, reliable long-term solutions, cybersecurity, and 24×7 support services to small and mid-size companies across various industries. ACE IT Solutions consistently strives to meet and exceed their clients' expectations by maintaining the highest standards of excellence in the services they provide. When it comes to IT security, one size does not fit all. ACE IT Solutions and our cybersecurity business partners are experts at assessing and managing risk. Through services customized to meet your organization's needs, we can help identify areas of potential risk, and then design a complete security solution that balances security priorities with regulatory compliance and the amount of acceptable risk your organization can assume.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com).  ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

• For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com
• For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

