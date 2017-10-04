News By Tag
ACE IT Solutions Named to MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List
Inaugural List Identifies and Honors Leading MSSPs & Cybersecurity Companies That Safeguard Customers' Digital Assets
The Top 100 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top managed security services provider," said Warren Finkel, Managing Partner of ACE IT Solutions. "We've structured our cybersecurity program to stay ahead of, and effectively respond to, cyber threats and their diverse, multi-faceted attacks. This nomination validates all the work we've done successfully managing our clients' cybersecurity risks and protecting their digital assets."
Demand for MSSPs has escalated amid rising cyberattacks, malware and ransomware incidents worldwide. The cybersecurity skills shortage has further heightened the need for world-class MSSPs. The global MSSP market will reach $40.97 billion by 2022, a 16.6 percent compound annual growth rate wcj (CAGR) from 2016, according to Allied Market Research.
The Top 100 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri
ACE IT Solutions (www.aceits.net)
