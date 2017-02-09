Business News Daily Cites Errand / Concierge Biz One of the 10 Best Low-Cost Business Ideas

Contact

Janet Slater

Concierge101.com

***@concierge101.com Janet SlaterConcierge101.com

End

-- For entrepreneurs in search of a small business idea, Business News Daily has listed errand and/or concierge business as one of the ten best low-cost business ideas."Parents are busy with job responsibilities and driving their children from one activity to the next. So most working parents have very little time left to take care of personal errands like grocery shopping, making returns at the mall or mailing packages. The right, driven individual can take care of these time-consuming errands for clients and free up their days for the important things in life. Account for travel expenses when determining your rates, which can be hourly or by the task." - Business News DailyConcierge101.com is at the forefront of this industry with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, convenience and lifestyle managment services for individuals, families, and corporations. Janet Slater, author of her top-selling how-to guide "states:"This is a great time for a concierge business or errand business startup. In many areas where there is significant development in the luxury market (residential and commercial), you will find increasing opportunity for concierge service providers."In today's economy, more workers are increasingly exploring their options for providing income. Internet technology has facilitated many successful startups large and small. Concierge101.com supports entrepreneurs wishing to start a concierge business or errand service and offers useful, valuable resources for reaching this goal.