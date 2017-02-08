News By Tag
Concierge101.com Helps Businesses Meet Rising Demands of the Luxury Market
Starting your own business in any industry is never as simple as it seems. Launching a concierge service is no exception. Little things as simple as defining the service to answering service calls appear to be easy, almost effortless. Unfortunately, many startups have come and gone because they held that perspective…
There are a number of ways to start a concierge business. But first, you should decide what type of concierge business you would like to create. Among the most popular types of concierge businesses are: personal concierge business, corporate concierge business, and residential concierge business or concierge business for seniors. With each type of concierge service, you are able to provide a wide variety services, and customize them to meet your client's needs.
In "Keys to Starting and Operating a Successful Concierge Service" you will learn:
• The essentials and industry secrets of not only how to start a concierge business, but also how to operate and run a successful concierge service or errand business
• The diverse structures of personal, corporate and residential concierge services as well as business models pertinent to each
• Step-by-step instructions for starting and operating a competitive concierge, errand or lifestyle management service
• How to get clients for a concierge business and "Getting Your Foot in the Door"
• How to outshine your competition
• How to Start a Concierge Business
• Concierge Business Plan | Concierge Service Pricing & Rates
• Valuable strategies for furthering your career as a concierge, whether as an entrepreneur or professional
• And much more!
The ebook "Keys to Starting and Operating a Successful Concierge Service" helps concierge and errand service owners map out a plan to provide and enhance services. Entrepreneurs in search of a sound business idea will find ways to create unique opportunities in this thriving industry.
Written by a 20 year veteran still active in the hospitality industry, Janet Slater currently operates her own corporate and residential concierge services for several properties in Las Vegas and Arizona. Her valuable knowledge learned over the years is now compiled in this book.
"It is a great time for a concierge business or errand business startup. In many areas where there is significant development in the luxury market (residential and commercial), you will find increasing opportunity for concierge service providers. I remember my first job as a residential concierge, which helped me start a concierge business from home. The knowledge I acquired while employed by an established concierge business set the groundwork for my long-term career as a concierge business entrepreneur and author. Now, it is my pleasure to share with you everything you need to know to not only start a concierge business, but also how to operate a successful one!"
