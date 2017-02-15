 
February 2017
Performance Architects' Kirby Lunger Joins the Board of OAUG Oracle BI & Big Data SIG

 
 
BOSTON - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Kirby Lunger, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), is joining the board of directors for the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data Special Interest Group (SIG) at obisig.communities.oaug.org/, an affiliated group of the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG).  The purpose of the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data SIG is to provide education and networking opportunities for all Oracle business analytics and big data subject matter and technologies.

"I am honored to expand my service to the OAUG and Oracle community on the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data SIG board of directors," said Kirby Lunger. "The Performance Architects team works extensively with business analytics and big data initiatives across several industries, and this SIG is a wonderful forum for professional networking and sharing, as well as learning from Oracle product management and marketing, customers, and partners."

"We're excited to have Kirby join the Board of the Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data SIG," said Jay Canupp, Board Chair for the Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data SIG.  "Her industry experience in business analytics, BI and data discovery, coupled with her leadership background in related topic areas at the OAUG, will allow us to continue to expand our reach and grow our relationships within the Oracle community."

About Performance Architects, Inc.

Performance Architects, Inc. is a business and technology consulting company that partners with our clients to initiate and sustain significant improvements in enterprise performance. We offer business consulting to help establish and enhance performance management processes either across your organization or within specific functions; technology consulting to make sure that the appropriate data and information are available to make the best decisions to improve performance; and industry expertise to provide the context for what your organization should do to lead within your segment.

Performance Architects is a Platinum level and Cloud Standard member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), with Specializations in Oracle BI Foundation (BICS), Oracle Essbase, Oracle Hyperion Planning (PBCS), Oracle Hyperion Financial Management (HFM), Oracle Accelerate for Midsize Companies, Education & Research (Higher Education) and Life Sciences. Our team has worked with Oracle EPM (Hyperion) products since these products were launched, and maintains deep experience with the entire Oracle Business Intelligence (OBI) suite and related data discovery solutions.

Performance Architects' services in this arena include implementing or augmenting financial applications, reporting and analysis solutions, and underlying technologies both organization-wide or within specific functional areas such as Finance, IT, HR, Sales & Marketing, and Operations. More information about Performance Architects is available at http://www.performancearchitects.com, or follow Performance Architects on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)

Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes customers' investment in Oracle and partner solutions. The organization serves as an advocate to Oracle for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications products including Oracle Applications Cloud, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (including Oracle Hyperion), Oracle's Primavera Enterprise Project Portfolio Management, Oracle Communications, Oracle Customer Experience Cloud, and others. The OAUG provides its members with education, networking and support via a wide range of activities and forums including conferences, online education, publications, special interest groups and social media. For more information about the OAUG, visit the website at http://www.oaug.org or follow OAUG on LinkedIn (OAUG LinkedIn) or Twitter (OAUG Twitter).

