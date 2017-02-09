News By Tag
DNF Enables On-Time "Radio for Television" Breaks
GTP-32 Control Processor Compensates for Live "Call-In" Show's Profanity Delays
Several familiar, "too big to name" cable channels are using the cost-effective DNF box to keep track of those time-outs and initiate on-time spot playback. Per Dan Fogel, chief technical officer of DNF Controls, "While those 'lively exchanges of opinion' keep audiences engaged and growing, words inevitably pop-out that can't go to air; profanity filters work by delaying a preset duration, just enough to 'bleep' the offending language. Our GTP then triggers automation via GPO or Ethernet to start playing the next-up spot break; not too early, not too late." DNF's Universal Switch Panel (http://www.dnfcontrols.com/?
DNF's GTP-32 Control Processor (http://www.dnfcontrols.com/?
About DNF Controls
DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit www.DNFControls.com
