Radish Systems Becomes Oracle Partner Network Silver Level Partner

Radish's ChoiceView Adds Visual Communications to Oracle Cloud Customer Experiences
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Radish Systems today announced that it has become a Silver level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork (http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm) (OPN). With this designation, Radish (http://www.radishsystems.com/) will be able to introduce and sell the powerful ChoiceView Visual Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Visual Live Assistance platform to Oracle Cloud customers. Callers to the contact centers will have "Now I see what you're talking about!" customer experiences with seamlessly integrated 'Voice with Visuals.'

Cloud-based ChoiceView transforms new and existing traditional IVR systems from many vendors into next generation, true Visual IVRs. ChoiceView also augments Live and Virtual Assistants with 'voice with visuals' assistance. The fast-growing trend in customer engagement is to offer many ways to communicate with various types of devices while combining voice, visuals, and text in an easy, seamless way. Together the companies can offer the ever-growing cloud marketplace enhancements to improve business communications for all industries. With better caller understanding, enterprises can save money, improve customer experience and make money.

Theresa Szczurek, Radish's CEO added, "Adding visuals to voice information improves customers' comprehension, especially when dealing with difficult issues. Remember, 'One picture is worth a thousand words.' Our relationship with Oracle helps increase ChoiceView's outreach to businesses that strive to improve customer experience through cloud-based solutions."

See use cases and demo videos at RadishSystems.com/solutions/.

With its Silver status, Radish Systems receives the

ability to develop, sell and implement Oracle's 1-Click product portfolio, allowing them to increase competitive positioning and profitability with midsize companies. In addition, Radish receives the benefit of being able to leverage the OPN Portal tools and resources and experts within the Oracle Partner Business Center to increase their market knowledge and ability to maximize customer sales and retention with Oracle. Silver Level partners also are eligible for discounts on Oracle training, lead registration via Open Market Model, entry into the Oracle Solutions Catalog, discounts on Oracle Linux and Oracle VM Support and more.

For more information about the benefits of becoming an OPN Silver level partner, please visit: http://www.oracle.com/us/partnerships/index.htm

About Radish Systems

Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers, including smart mobile device and browser users, through its award-winning ChoiceView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform.  ChoiceView offers the next generation of multimodal unified communications, allowing visual information and secure data to be shared during a phone or chat call with callers using any phone, any network, and many display devices.  It eases the pain of frustrating automated phone systems (IVRs) and live assistance.  It transforms new and existing traditional IVR systems from many vendors into next generation, true Visual IVRs. The patented, HIPAA-compliant technology increases comprehension, problem solving, and recall on calls by as much as 600%, helps callers resolve inquiries faster with more clarity, improves overall user experience, and increases business profits. To experience "Wow, now I see what you're talking about! ™" moments, view demo videos at www.RadishSystems.com (http://www.choiceview.com/). Twitter @RadishSystems.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

