Alachua County Hosting a Rain Barrel Sale

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL - The Alachua County Environmental Protection Department is offering Ivy Rain Barrels to encourage residents to conserve water resources and protect water quality.
 
 
Ivy Rain Barrels Alachua Co FL
Ivy Rain Barrels Alachua Co FL
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The rain barrels can be purchased directly through rainbarrelprogram.org/alachua using a credit card for $75 (the retail price is $129.00). There will be a limited number of rain barrels on the day of the sale as a first come first served basis. Orders must be placed by March 12, 2017, to be picked up on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Alachua County Hazardous Waste Collection Center (5125 N.E. 63rd Ave, Gainesville, two miles north of 39th Ave, off of Waldo Road).

The rain barrel captures rainwater from rooftops by connecting to the home's downspout. This water would typically be sent down the storm drain contributing to flooding. The cumulative effect of rain barrels implemented throughout a geographic area can have a positive impact on stormwater management and water quality. Water collected by the rain barrels can be used for gardens, lawns, and washing cars.

The Ivy Rain Barrels feature 100% recycled plastic, a child proof and bug proof lid, are made in the U.S.A., require no pumps, and comes ready to set up.

"This program is an important step toward protecting clean water in our community from stormwater pollution because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards," said Alachua County Water Conservation Coordinator Stacie Greco. "We also hope participants drop off hazardous wastes such as CFL light bulbs, paints, e-wastes, and other items recycled by the Hazardous Waste Collection Center on the day of the event."

For more information, visit  http://nmc.rainbarrelprogram.org/alachua or contact Stacie Greco at 352-264-6829 or sgreco@alachuacounty.us.

Stacie Greco
***@alachuacounty.us
Source:
Email:***@alachuacounty.us
