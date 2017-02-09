News By Tag
Alachua County Hosting a Rain Barrel Sale
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL - The Alachua County Environmental Protection Department is offering Ivy Rain Barrels to encourage residents to conserve water resources and protect water quality.
The rain barrel captures rainwater from rooftops by connecting to the home's downspout. This water would typically be sent down the storm drain contributing to flooding. The cumulative effect of rain barrels implemented throughout a geographic area can have a positive impact on stormwater management and water quality. Water collected by the rain barrels can be used for gardens, lawns, and washing cars.
The Ivy Rain Barrels feature 100% recycled plastic, a child proof and bug proof lid, are made in the U.S.A., require no pumps, and comes ready to set up.
"This program is an important step toward protecting clean water in our community from stormwater pollution because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards," said Alachua County Water Conservation Coordinator Stacie Greco. "We also hope participants drop off hazardous wastes such as CFL light bulbs, paints, e-wastes, and other items recycled by the Hazardous Waste Collection Center on the day of the event."
For more information, visit http://nmc.rainbarrelprogram.org/
