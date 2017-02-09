News By Tag
2017 Tax Filing Season Update Course Now Available at APlusCPE
The 2017 Tax Filing Season Update course examines the tax changes that take effect in 2017 that are more significant from the perspective of an income tax preparer. Some context will be supplied, as appropriate, to assist tax professionals in understanding the changes. In addition to these customary annual changes affecting various limits, certain other tax changes effective in 2017 that were brought about by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) will be discussed.
This course is now available for $22.45 and is approved for five CPE credit hours for tax preparers, enrolled agents and CPAs in most states. For more information or to order, visit http://www.apluscpe.com or call our customer support at 877-488-9315.
About APlusCPE: APlusCPE®, a service of WebCE®, is registered with the IRS and NASBA as an approved continuing education provider offering online CPE/CE courses to CPAs, Enrolled Agents and Tax Preparers with active PTINs. Our feature-rich online delivery system is designed to give students a personalized learning experience accessible at any time, and from any internet connection. IRS Provider Number: RPBX8. NASBA National Registry ID: 109414. Pricing is subject to change at any time.
