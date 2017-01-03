News By Tag
New Tax CPE Courses Now Available at APlusCPE
We have added a new course for the new year to help tax and accounting professionals with what to expect for the 2017 tax season. Our course, Overview for the 2017 Tax Season (http://www.apluscpe.com/
Tax and Accounting professionals who have very charitable clients will be interested in our new course, Charitable Donations—Cash and Noncash (http://www.apluscpe.com/
All orders include online course material, exams with unlimited retakes and printable certificates of completion. These new courses and more can be purchased at www.APlusCPE.com (http://www.apluscpe.com/
About APlusCPE: APlusCPE®, a service of WebCE®, is registered with the IRS and NASBA as an approved continuing education provider offering online CPE/CE courses to CPAs, Enrolled Agents and Tax Preparers with active PTINs. Our feature-rich online delivery system is designed to give students a personalized learning experience accessible at any time, and from any internet connection. IRS Provider Number: RPBX8. NASBA National Registry ID: 109414. Pricing is subject to change at any time.
