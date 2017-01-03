 
New Tax CPE Courses Now Available at APlusCPE

 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- At APlusCPE, we are committed to giving CPAs, Enrolled Agents and Tax Preparers the most up-to-date content covering the most current industry news and updates. Keeping our content updated provides accounting and tax professionals with continuing education courses that offer a practical, hands-on guide to applying suitable business practices in their day-to-day professional activities.

We have added a new course for the new year to help tax and accounting professionals with what to expect for the 2017 tax season. Our course, Overview for the 2017 Tax Season (http://www.apluscpe.com/catalog?utm_source=NewsPost&utm_campaign=192017newspost&utm_content=Overviewof2017link), discusses new tax law and recent updates for the 2017 filing season, as well as provides a general tax review, and examines important rules governing tax return preparer ethics, practices and procedures. This course is approved by the IRS for 10 CPE hours for Enrolled Agents and Tax Preparers and is available now for $44.95.

Tax and Accounting professionals who have very charitable clients will be interested in our new course, Charitable Donations—Cash and Noncash (http://www.apluscpe.com/catalog?utm_source=NewsPost&u...). This course explains the types of contributions that taxpayers can deduct, how much they can deduct, what records to keep, and how to report charitable contributions. This course is approved by NASBA and the IRS for 4 CPE credit hours for Enrolled Agents, Tax Preparers and CPAs in select states. It can be purchased for $17.95.

All orders include online course material, exams with unlimited retakes and printable certificates of completion. These new courses and more can be purchased at www.APlusCPE.com (http://www.apluscpe.com/catalog?utm_source=NewsPost&u...) or by calling 877-488-9315.

About APlusCPE: APlusCPE®, a service of WebCE®, is registered with the IRS and NASBA as an approved continuing education provider offering online CPE/CE courses to CPAs, Enrolled Agents and Tax Preparers with active PTINs. Our feature-rich online delivery system is designed to give students a personalized learning experience accessible at any time, and from any internet connection. IRS Provider Number: RPBX8. NASBA National Registry ID: 109414. Pricing is subject to change at any time.

