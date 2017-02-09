 

Boråstapeter – Sissa Sundling picks up the Wallpaper of the Year prize for the Lexington collection

A blue-striped work shirt, windswept sun-bleached wood, natural materials such as leather, linen and stone and a relaxed East Coast lifestyle are the sources of inspiration for Boråstapeter's classic New England collection, developed in collaboration with Lexington. The collection has now been commended by the Elle Decoration Swedish Design Awards. Available at Scandinavianwallpaper.com
 
1 2 3 4
lexingtonpress
lexingtonpress
NEW YORK - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sissa Sundling, Head of Design at Boråstapeter, accepted the prize for Wallpaper of the year at the Elle Decoration Swedish Design Awards, February 6th. The statement  for the prize read as follows: "A successful collaboration that has reinterpreted a strong design and textiles brand as beautiful wallpaper."

"I am incredibly pleased and proud to accept this wonderful award for a collection that I personally like very much – one that works equally well in a holiday home on the coast and in modern apartments in town. In this collaboration we have combined the best of Lexington's relaxed East Coast style and Boråstapeter's classic Swedish wallpaper design."

The collection comprises nine designs. All are named after authors who lived and worked in New England, including Mark Twain, who wrote Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Harriet Beecher Stowe, who wrote Uncle Tom's Cabin, andEmily Dickinson, one of America's foremost poets. In addition, there are two digital maps of New England and Boston Harbor, recreated from an 1899 guide book. There are a total of 35 items in the collection, which was launched in September 2016.

