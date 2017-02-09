Boråstapeter – Sissa Sundling picks up the Wallpaper of the Year prize for the Lexington collection

A blue-striped work shirt, windswept sun-bleached wood, natural materials such as leather, linen and stone and a relaxed East Coast lifestyle are the sources of inspiration for Boråstapeter's classic New England collection, developed in collaboration with Lexington. The collection has now been commended by the Elle Decoration Swedish Design Awards. Available at Scandinavianwallpaper.com