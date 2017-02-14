Country(s)
Scandinavian wallpaper presents Arkiv Engblad – a piece of modern wallpaper history
As a tribute to its remarkable wallpaper heritage of modern and stylish patterns which has been a trademark for over 170 years, Engblad & Co is introducing a collection of historic prints from its one-of-a-kind archive.
- The wallpapers are carefully selected and updated to feel just as natural now as back then, explains Ingela Wingborg, responsible designer at Engblad & Co. They reflect the stylish interiors of today without compromising on the relaxed and welcoming feeling you want to be greeted by when you walk into a room.
Arkiv Engblad is not only a piece of modern wallpaper history, it pays tribute to the inherent qualities of wallpapers bringing out the depth, lustre and warmth in a room.
The collection features 47 prints, including 14 patterns.
