Scandinavian nature on a roll at Scandinavian Wallpaper - Eco Wallpaper launches its Nature collection

Misty mountains, slender elm leaves, light feathers and marbled walls. The new collection ECO-NATURE brings Scandinavian nature to the forefront.

-- Eco Nature i s a feathery light, naturally playful Scandinavian collection produced through painstaking craftsmanship."Nature is always very present in my design process, and I often take strength and inspiration from forests and the countryside. When working on this collection, I got even closer to nature, working with small details that have come to play a large role in the patterns," says Spange.Nature's small wonders have a clear place in the collection. Expansive misty mountains, slender elm leaves, light feathers and marbled walls: Eco Nature brings Scandinavian nature combined with new, exciting and urban elements to the forefront."The designs will fit in well in tranquil, rural homes, but will also work as a contrast in modern urban apartments,"concludes Spange.