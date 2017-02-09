News By Tag
Introducing dbfExport™ 3 the easiest way to export your dBASE data ever!
Exciting NEW Data Manipulation Utility for Working with dBASE Data!
What makes dbfExport™ 3 better than the prior version?
The simple answer is an additional step in the export process that gives the user more control over the exported data and it can now be done in 5 simple steps…
1. Select either a BDE Alias or a specific .dbf file on your hard drive.
2. New Index based export functionality added
3. Choose your output format:
a. NEW: JSON support – now ISO8061 compliant
b. CSV support – Enhanced
c. HTML support – Enhanced
d. Microsoft Excel® 2003 and below – Enhanced
e. Microsoft Excel 2007 and above - Enhanced
f. XML support – Enhanced
4. Choose enhanced options for each of the supported export types.
5. Press the Export button to begin the export.
"The new dBase, LLC has been focused on providing products that help people work with data. The new dbfExport™ 3 is a Windows® based utility that makes it very simple to export your data into common formats that people use every day," said Mike Rozlog CEO. "I'm really excited about the new capabilities that are being introduced."
The new dbfExport™ 3 is available NOW through the dBASE store and is priced at $39.95 USD
Created in 1981, dBASE is still used by millions of software developers (http://www.dbase.com) and others in Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies worldwide. dBase, LLC was created in 2012 by a group of investors, experienced technology leaders and former employees of dataBased Intelligence, Inc. (dBI), a privately-held company that had been the legal heir to the dBASE database management system. As guardian of the dBASE™ brand, dBase, LLC is committed to revitalizing its flagship product while also delivering a new generation of data solutions to help small- and medium-sized businesses, work teams and individuals transform data into actionable information.
Pricing and Availability
The price for dbfExport™ 3 for $39.95 (USD) to upgrade from existing dBASE products. dbfExport™
About dBase, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
Contact
Michael Rozlog
***@dbasellc.com
