Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Forecast to 2024

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Type, By Applications , By Distribution Channel, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Contact

Data Bridge Market Research

***@databridgemarketresearch.com Data Bridge Market Research

End

-- Global ophthalmology devices market is expected to reach USD 66.6 billion by 2024 from USD 55.1 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, distribution channel and geography.· Diagnostic· Monitoring devices· Surgical devices· Vision careo optical coherence therapy (OCT) scannerso ophthalmology ultrasound imaging systemso fundus cameraso opthalmoscopeso retinoscopeso wavefront abberrometerso corneal topographyo autorefractorso keratometerso specular microscopeso visual field analyzerso tonometerso slit lamps· Cataract surgery· vision care· ophthalmic woundcare· oculoplastics.· Hospitals, Academics· Eye Research Institutes· Research laboratories· Diagnosis Clinics,· Franchise Optical Stores· Government agencies.Basis on geography market is segmented into regions like, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These geographical regions are further segmented into major countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, and Mexico.· Abbott Vascular· Essilor· Marco· Heidelberg Engineering GmbH· Haag-S Group· Johnson and Johnson· Vision Care Inc.· HOYA GROUP· Abbott Laboratories Inc.· CIBA Vision· Nidek Co. Ltd.· Topcon Corporation· Novartis AG· Carl Zeiss AG· Canon Inc.· Cooper Vision AG· Bausch and Lomb Inc· STAAR Surgical Company· Topcon Corporation· Alcon Inc.· Bausch & Lomb Inc.· Allergan Inc.Report Access: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/surgical- rob... Data Bridge Market ResearchOffice Number-317, Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune-411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research