February 2017





Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Forecast to 2024

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Type, By Applications , By Distribution Channel, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
PUNE, India - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Global ophthalmology devices market is expected to reach USD 66.6 billion by 2024 from USD 55.1 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Diagnostic

·         Monitoring devices

·         Surgical devices

·         Vision care

o   optical coherence therapy (OCT) scanners

o   ophthalmology ultrasound imaging systems

o   fundus cameras

o   opthalmoscopes

o   retinoscopes

o   wavefront  abberrometers

o   corneal topography

o   autorefractors

o   keratometers

o   specular microscopes

o   visual field analyzers

o   tonometers

o   slit lamps

By Application:

·         Cataract surgery

·         vision care

·         ophthalmic woundcare

·         oculoplastics.

By End Users:

·         Hospitals, Academics

·         Eye Research Institutes

·         Research laboratories

·         Diagnosis Clinics,

·         Franchise Optical Stores

·         Government agencies.

Basis on geography market is segmented into regions like, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These geographical regions are further segmented into major countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, and Mexico.

Read more https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ophth...

Major Players of the Global Ophthalmology Devices Market:

·         Abbott Vascular

·         Essilor

·         Marco

·         Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

·         Haag-S Group

·         Johnson and Johnson

·         Vision Care Inc.

·         HOYA GROUP

·         Abbott Laboratories Inc.

·         CIBA Vision

·         Nidek Co. Ltd.

·         Topcon Corporation

·         Novartis AG

·         Carl Zeiss AG

·         Canon Inc.

·         Cooper Vision AG

·         Bausch and Lomb Inc

·         STAAR Surgical Company

·         Topcon Corporation

·         Alcon Inc.

·         Bausch & Lomb Inc.

·         Allergan  Inc.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

