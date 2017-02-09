News By Tag
Global Ophthalmology Devices Market Forecast to 2024
Global Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Type, By Applications , By Distribution Channel, By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global Ophthalmology Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product Type:
· Diagnostic
· Monitoring devices
· Surgical devices
· Vision care
o optical coherence therapy (OCT) scanners
o ophthalmology ultrasound imaging systems
o fundus cameras
o opthalmoscopes
o retinoscopes
o wavefront abberrometers
o corneal topography
o autorefractors
o keratometers
o specular microscopes
o visual field analyzers
o tonometers
o slit lamps
By Application:
· Cataract surgery
· vision care
· ophthalmic woundcare
· oculoplastics.
By End Users:
· Hospitals, Academics
· Eye Research Institutes
· Research laboratories
· Diagnosis Clinics,
· Franchise Optical Stores
· Government agencies.
Basis on geography market is segmented into regions like, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These geographical regions are further segmented into major countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, and Mexico.
Major Players of the Global Coronary Stents Market:
· Abbott Vascular
· Essilor
· Marco
· Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
· Haag-S Group
· Johnson and Johnson
· Vision Care Inc.
· HOYA GROUP
· Abbott Laboratories Inc.
· CIBA Vision
· Nidek Co. Ltd.
· Topcon Corporation
· Novartis AG
· Carl Zeiss AG
· Canon Inc.
· Cooper Vision AG
· Bausch and Lomb Inc
· STAAR Surgical Company
· Topcon Corporation
· Alcon Inc.
· Bausch & Lomb Inc.
· Allergan Inc.
