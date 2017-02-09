 
Meet Bruel & Kjaer UK at EIS spring show

Sound and vibration expert exhibiting at EIS Instrumentation 2017
 
 
SilverstoneTrack_170
SilverstoneTrack_170
 
ROYSTON, England - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Visitors to the Engineering Society's (EIS) annual Instrumentation conference, taking place 14th March at Silverstone, can meet Bruel & Kjaer UK's expert engineers on stand 13 and learn about the company's latest vibration testing tools, including its new 80 kN shaker - the V8900.

This is the first air-cooled shaker to combine performance and power, traditionally found in water-cooled shakers, with user-friendly operation, reduced maintenance and low running costs typically found in air-cooled systems. Shakers are used in a range of applications to test equipment and machines for integrity and durability, ensuring the product can withstand the demanding conditions of the real world.

On display will be Brüel & Kjær's Sonoscout recorder - an intuitive sound and vibration recorder that enables engineers to analyse their measurements on the go, using an iPad to manage data and listen to recordings. Engineers can validate recordings in real-time, removing the risk of recording bad data and the need to repeat expensive testing.

The EIS's 2017 exhibition will be held on Tuesday 14th March at Silverstone in the Silverstone Wing. Exhibitors will be show casing their products, services and other material to engineers from the automotive, aerospace, rail, power generation, off-highway, material handling, motorsport and general research industries.

Find out more about EIS Instrumentation at: www.e-i-s.org.uk

About Brüel & Kjær

Brüel & Kjær is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of sound and vibration measurement systems.

We help customers measure and manage the quality of sound and vibration in their products and in the environment. Focus areas are aerospace, space, defence, automotive, ground transportation, airport environment, urban environment, telecom and audio.

Brüel & Kjær has an unparalleled portfolio of sound and vibration equipment and is a long-established designer and manufacturer of innovative instrumentation including sound level meters, microphones, accelerometers, conditioning amplifiers, calibrators, noise and vibration analysers, and PULSE software.

We also design and manufacture the LDS range of vibration test systems, as well as complete airport and environmental monitoring systems: WebTrak, ANOMS, NoiseOffice and Sentinel.

Brüel & Kjær runs a variety of training courses - from basic introductions to noise and its effects to more specialised classes teaching customers how to get the most out of their equipment. Free online training courses, conducted by our expert engineers, run throughout the year too.

Brüel & Kjær is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc, which has annual sales of £1.1bn and employs around 8,300 people worldwide across its four business segments.

Contact
Bruel & Kjaer
***@bksv.com
Source:Bruel & Kjaer UK
Email:***@bksv.com Email Verified
Tags:Bruel, Kjaer, Eis
Industry:Business
Location:Royston - Hertfordshire - England
Click to Share