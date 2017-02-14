News By Tag
Kingdom Health Concepts Announces Holistic Wellness Program for Men
Chicago's Newest Holistic Wellness Program Provides Education, Coaching, and Counseling for Men in Urban Communities.
Kingdom Health Concepts offers training and support to promote healthy lifestyles for men through a 'holistic approach.' This program provides ongoing support through education, coaching, and counseling, creating a ripple effect that will enhance the wellness and future of men throughout the Chicago area.
Men who sign up for the program will experience a personalized 180 Day Turnaround Program, designed to radically improve health and increase happiness. Throughout the duration of the program men will:
· Set and accomplish goals
· Understand and reduce cravings
· Explore new foods
· Increase energy and stamina
· Improve internal relationships
"We are very excited to launch Chicago's newest approach to enriching lives of men. Because there are so many wellness programs for women, we plan to fill a void in this market and further our success and expand this concept nationwide,"
Kingdom Health Concepts business launch event will be held at Hubbard Street Lofts (1821 W. Hubbard Street Chicago, IL) on February 25th, from 2pm-5pm. Participants can purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/
For more information, visit www.kingdomhealthconcepts.com.
Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 14, 2017