StatBridge LLC partners with National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

StatBridge, LLC, the U.S.-based developer of the Oxygen data collection system, is proud to announce its newest partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona (NKF AZ) conducts periodic health and wellness screenings focused at overall and renal health throughout the country, and was searching for an electronic record capture tool, that would allow for complete electronic data capture and retrieval of the screening tests, but also to allow for the sharing of health data with screened participants at the screening site. The Oxygen system developed by StatBridge, LLC was adapted for the specific requirements of NKF AZ and permits the on-site collection of all screening records, the sharing of data with the individual screening participants by medical professionals, and for the creation of an aggregate report that can be used for post event analysis.

"Screening for chronic disease in at-risk populations is enhanced by point-of-care testing because participants can receive immediate lab results and onsite advice from our volunteer physicians," says NKF AZ Director of Patient Services, James Ivie.  "The electronic data collection system developed by StatBridge eliminates the need for transcription of data from paper to electronic formats, reduces errors, and accelerates aggregate outcome analysis."

"We are honored to be selected by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona to provide them with StatBridge's Oxygen system, the state of the art, point of care wellness data capture technology.  We are looking forward to a long association furthering the Foundation's work in renal health in the country." Stated Dr. Peter Brew, CTO of StatBridge, LLC.

"Oxygen" is a Hardware and Software platform that utilizes tablet computers (iPads or other tablets) and a mini-server (the size of two iPhones) connected via a wireless interface.  A wirelessly connected printer is also available.

About StatBridge

StatBridge, LLC (https://www.statbridge.com/) was born to bridge the gap between high tech point-of-care testing and low tech paper and pencil data collection systems which have been the industry standard. The StatBridge Oxygen system is the only device capable of direct wireless connection to the Alere LDX and Cardiochek PA Cholesterol testing platforms.

Today, with the successful launch of OXYGEN, Health and Wellness screening companies have access to a state-of-the-art technology platform which provides intuitive operation, seamless client registration, elimination of transcription errors, and secure data collection and storage.

OXYGEN also provides immediate coaching moments (complete with "wow factor" graphics, and customizable real-time reports). Learn more at statbridge.com

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, a 501c3 organization, is the major voluntary health agency in Arizona seeking solutions for kidney and urinary tract diseases through education, prevention and treatment.

Committed to improve the quality of life for Arizonans with kidney failure, the Foundation's many programs bring help and hope to thousands of dialysis patients and transplant recipients. NKF AZ kidney health initiatives provide community education about kidney health and the prevention of chronic kidney disease, and advocates for organ donation. In 2013, the Foundation commemorated its 50th anniversary of providing dynamic programs, direct patient support, kidney health initiatives and organ donation awareness.  For more information, call (602) 840-1644 or visit www.azkidney.org.

