StatBridge LLC partners with National Kidney Foundation of Arizona
StatBridge, LLC, the U.S.-based developer of the Oxygen data collection system, is proud to announce its newest partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
"Screening for chronic disease in at-risk populations is enhanced by point-of-care testing because participants can receive immediate lab results and onsite advice from our volunteer physicians,"
"We are honored to be selected by the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona to provide them with StatBridge's Oxygen system, the state of the art, point of care wellness data capture technology. We are looking forward to a long association furthering the Foundation's work in renal health in the country." Stated Dr. Peter Brew, CTO of StatBridge, LLC.
"Oxygen" is a Hardware and Software platform that utilizes tablet computers (iPads or other tablets) and a mini-server (the size of two iPhones) connected via a wireless interface. A wirelessly connected printer is also available.
About StatBridge
StatBridge, LLC (https://www.statbridge.com/
Today, with the successful launch of OXYGEN, Health and Wellness screening companies have access to a state-of-the-
OXYGEN also provides immediate coaching moments (complete with "wow factor" graphics, and customizable real-time reports). Learn more at statbridge.com
About the National Kidney Foundation
The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, a 501c3 organization, is the major voluntary health agency in Arizona seeking solutions for kidney and urinary tract diseases through education, prevention and treatment.
Committed to improve the quality of life for Arizonans with kidney failure, the Foundation's many programs bring help and hope to thousands of dialysis patients and transplant recipients. NKF AZ kidney health initiatives provide community education about kidney health and the prevention of chronic kidney disease, and advocates for organ donation. In 2013, the Foundation commemorated its 50th anniversary of providing dynamic programs, direct patient support, kidney health initiatives and organ donation awareness. For more information, call (602) 840-1644 or visit www.azkidney.org.
StatBridge, LLC
***@stat-technologies.com
