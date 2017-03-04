 
March 2017





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Stat-Technologies merges with Health Management Systems Corp

 
 
Stat-Technologies
Stat-Technologies
 
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Stat-Technologies, a leader in point of care medical supply distribution, today announced that it has closed on its merger with Health Management Systems Corp, of Plano, Texas, an industry leader in online medical distribution.  Stat-Technologies is widely known for expertise in the hospital and health promotion marketplace. The merged companies will continue operations as STAT-TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

"The HMSC team is world class, and is passionate about the same things we are—consulting with customers to make the best point of care medical test purchases possible. Like Stat-Technologies, HMSC selected the highest quality products to distribute to their customers. "By combining our operations we significantly expand our resources and access for customers." stated Perry Witkin, President of Stat-Technologies.

"The healthcare industry is advancing faster than ever before, so constant improvements and access to economies of scale was a priority for us. Having the ability to better serve all of our customers was a driving factor for our Merger with Stat Technologies, said Brian Bullock, CEO of HMSC".

More details about the acquisition will be provided on the Stat-Technologies website in coming weeks at www.stat-technologies.com.

About Stat-Technologies.
Stat Technologies, Inc. is the leading Medical Health and Wellness distributor, specializing in Point of Care and CLIA Waived technology and experts in Wireless Data management and Wellness Screening technology and supplies. In addition to distribution, Stat provides complete fulfillment services, including perhaps the largest rental fleet of cholesterol testing technology in the industry. We are also the exclusive distributors of StatBridge "Oxygen", a wireless data collection technology platform utilizing Ipad and android tablet technology for biometric screenings and StatKeeper, a robust online wellness portal.  For more information visit http://www.stat-technologies.com

About HMSC
Health Management Systems, Corp. was established in June of 1996 to build a network of Independent Screening Companies who would service the preventative health testing needs of the general public. Over the years the HMSC customer base has grown to include Hospitals, Health Departments, Pharmacies, Physicians, Universities, Military bases, Clinics, Corporate Wellness Centers, and a broad range of Independent Screening Companies.  HMSC has been dedicated to providing a wide range of high quality preventative and diagnostic health testing products.

