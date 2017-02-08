 
Vanguard Audio Labs Features Hybrid Studios in V13 Promo

Vanguard V13s on everything.
Vanguard V13s on everything.
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Vanguard Audio Labs and renowned Producer/Engineer Lucas Pimentel teamed up recently at Hybrid Studios to film and record promo for Vanguard's V13 tube condenser microphone. Pimentel recorded original tracks from artists Courtney Fortune and Dylan Chambers in Hybrid's Studio A, and sample Pro Tools sessions with raw V13 files were placed on Vanguard's website where they're currently available for download.

"The Vanguard V13 sounds ten times greater than you'd expect from the price tag; it sounded awesome with every instrument we used," said Hybrid's lead engineer Josh Brooks, "Both Dylan and Courtney's songs were amazing and really showcased the dynamic versatility of the V13."

The V13 is a large-diaphragm multi-pattern valve condenser microphone, designed in the USA, and it undergoes final assembly in Southern California. The V13 is currently part of Hybrid Studios' microphone collection and available for client use in recording sessions. You can see video of the V13 sessions, featuring "Ojai" by Courtney Fortune and "I'm So Into You" by Dylan Chambers, on Vanguard's website or at the YouTube links below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgnUpJIad2k



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjHuFCjx3O8

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com

Click to Share