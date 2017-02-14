News By Tag
PODS® Las Vegas Joins Largest Home Show in Southern Nevada
Local Moving and Storage Company to exhibit innovative renovation and logistics options at Home Expo Las Vegas
This year, home show attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest home trends, attend workshops and hear from special guest speakers. PODS Las Vegas will be on hand with their 16 foot container to showcase the unique benefits that a PODS container offers to homeowners as they navigate the process of moving and storing their belongings during renovation or relocation.
While home renovations and upgrades are popular ways to personalize residential properties and increase their value, they're also one of the most stressful situations to live through.
"The home renovation is a great way to make your current home feel brand new, but can also increase the value for resale," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Las Vegas. "A PODS container can match any size project and help streamline the process of moving, storing, and protecting your items during a home renovation."
For more information on the Home Expo Las Vegas visit: http://www.homeexpolasvegas.com/
About PODS Enterprises, LLC
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
