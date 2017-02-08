 
News By Tag
* Backup
* Vmware
* Archiware
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Munich
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


VM Backup made simple – Archiware announces virtual backup product

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Backup
Vmware
Archiware

Industry:
Software

Location:
Munich - Bavaria - Germany

MUNICH, Germany - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Archiware GmbH, manufacturer of data management software, releases the public beta version of VMware® backup product Archiware Pure. Going on sale this summer, Archiware Pure completes Archiware's portfolio of easy-to-use software solutions for end-to-end data protection.

Munich, February 14th, 2017 - Virtualization is a well-established, rapidly growing and future-proof technology. Today's virtual setups require a secure and simple backup solution. Archiware's cutting-edge new product Archiware Pure empowers small and medium-sized businesses to effectively secure their virtual machines.

Archiware Pure merges simplicity with functionality. The innovative, reliable and easy-to-use appliance secures and restores virtual machines operating in the VMware® vSphere environment. The fully automated backup and restore is promptly and easily installed as a VMware® Virtual Appliance. Product advantages include:

5-minute installation and setup

·      an all-in-one user interface

·      optimized speed and minimum data transfer

·      scalability for virtual backup systems

·      an affordable, non-socket based price point

The public beta version of Archiware Pure is now available for an extended 90-day free trial period via http://www.archiware.com/products/pure.
The full product will be released in the second quarter of 2017.

About Archiware:

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and privately held, Archiware is a manufacturer of data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware software is aimed primarily at SMB in the Media & Entertainment industry.
The product line includes

    - P5 Synchronize - Replicate data to ensure high availability

    - P5 Backup - Back up server data to disk and tape

    - P5 Backup2Go - Back up desktop and laptop data to disk

    - P5 Archive - Move or migrate data offline to disk and tape

    - Archiware Pure – Innovative, simple VMware® backup

For more information, visit www.archiware.com (http://www.archiware.com)

Contact
Archiware GmbH, Julia Friedrich, Marketing Manager
Sonnenstr. 27, 80331 Munich, www.archiware.com
***@archiware.com
End
Source:Archiwae GmbH
Email:***@archiware.com
Posted By:***@archiware.com Email Verified
Tags:Backup, Vmware, Archiware
Industry:Software
Location:Munich - Bavaria - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Archiware GmbH PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share