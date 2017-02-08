News By Tag
VM Backup made simple – Archiware announces virtual backup product
Munich, February 14th, 2017 - Virtualization is a well-established, rapidly growing and future-proof technology. Today's virtual setups require a secure and simple backup solution. Archiware's cutting-edge new product Archiware Pure empowers small and medium-sized businesses to effectively secure their virtual machines.
Archiware Pure merges simplicity with functionality. The innovative, reliable and easy-to-use appliance secures and restores virtual machines operating in the VMware® vSphere environment. The fully automated backup and restore is promptly and easily installed as a VMware® Virtual Appliance. Product advantages include:
5-minute installation and setup
· an all-in-one user interface
· optimized speed and minimum data transfer
· scalability for virtual backup systems
· an affordable, non-socket based price point
The public beta version of Archiware Pure is now available for an extended 90-day free trial period via http://www.archiware.com/
The full product will be released in the second quarter of 2017.
About Archiware:
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and privately held, Archiware is a manufacturer of data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware software is aimed primarily at SMB in the Media & Entertainment industry.
The product line includes
- P5 Synchronize - Replicate data to ensure high availability
- P5 Backup - Back up server data to disk and tape
- P5 Backup2Go - Back up desktop and laptop data to disk
- P5 Archive - Move or migrate data offline to disk and tape
- Archiware Pure – Innovative, simple VMware® backup
For more information, visit www.archiware.com (http://www.archiware.com)
Contact
Archiware GmbH, Julia Friedrich, Marketing Manager
Sonnenstr. 27, 80331 Munich, www.archiware.com
***@archiware.com
