VM Backup made simple – Archiware announces virtual backup product

Archiware GmbH, Julia Friedrich, Marketing Manager

Sonnenstr. 27, 80331 Munich, www.archiware.com

***@archiware.com

Virtualization is a well-established, rapidly growing and future-proof technology. Today's virtual setups require a secure and simple backup solution. Archiware's cutting-edge new product Archiware Pure empowers small and medium-sized businesses to effectively secure their virtual machines.Archiware Pure merges simplicity with functionality. The innovative, reliable and easy-to-use appliance secures and restores virtual machines operating in the VMwarevSphere environment. The fully automated backup and restore is promptly and easily installed as a VMwareVirtual Appliance. Product advantages include:5-minute installation and setup· an all-in-one user interface· optimized speed and minimum data transfer· scalability for virtual backup systems· an affordable, non-socket based price pointThe public beta version of Archiware Pure is now available for an extended 90-day free trial period via http://www.archiware.com/ products/pure The full product will be released in the second quarter of 2017.Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and privately held, Archiware is a manufacturer of data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware software is aimed primarily at SMB in the Media & Entertainment industry.The product line includes- P5 Synchronize - Replicate data to ensure high availability- P5 Backup - Back up server data to disk and tape- P5 Backup2Go - Back up desktop and laptop data to disk- P5 Archive - Move or migrate data offline to disk and tape- Archiware Pure – Innovative, simple VMwarebackup