On the safe side - PoINT Storage Manager 6.0 with retention management meets archiving standard

PoINT Software & Systems GmbH has released version 6.0 of its data and storage management software.

-- The new release focuses in particular on retention management functions which allow users to securely store and manage their data. The PoINT Storage Manager therefore helps users to implement all aspects of compliance guidelines.PoINT Storage Manager allows users to make use of their storage systems within a tiered storage architecture, saving resources. Inactive data are rule-based moved from expensive primary storage to more cost-effective secondary storage within a lower tier. Thanks to the retention management features added in version 6.0, in combination with WORM functionality, the software meets all compliance standards for archiving. The archiving rules are configured within a storage vault, where users can define retention periods for specific folders or subjects. This provides them with the flexibility needed to meet the needs and specifications of individual workflows. Once the retention period expires – at the end of the file's life cycle, in other words – the file can be marked by an administrator for deletion.In addition to the software's retention management functions, Version 6.0 of PoINT Storage Manager allows IT administrators to mark and delete archived data with previously deleted links (so-called "stubs") in performance tier. This can be done rule-based at pre-defined intervals. The functionality for versioning of archived data has also been expanded, allowing users to specify how many versions of an archived file should be saved.About PoINTPoINT Software & Systems GmbH is specialized in the development of software products and systems solutions for storage and management of data using all available mass storage technologies like optical, hard disk, tape, cloud and object store. Close collaboration with leading hardware manufacturers enables an early support of innovative storage technologies. Besides these complete solutions PoINT also offers its know-how as Toolkits, which can be easily integrated in other applications by a programming interface. Furthermore PoINT projects entire storage solutions and provides consultancy with its long-term and versatile experience.PoINT products are distributed by our partners in more than 25 countries worldwide and have been installed successfully in more than 2 million installations. PoINT customers range from end users expecting a compact and secure solution to large corporations, which meet with our solutions their complex demands by providing the necessary reliability and perfection.