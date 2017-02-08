 
Notion Press presents "Let's Share And Discover" by Sonal Jain

 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- There comes a point in everyone's life where everything changes- either for good, or for bad. In this book, the author reveals a truth which transformed her life.

This is the source which, whether it is known or unknown, drives your life. It has been doing so since you were a child and it controls much even now but you don't realize its power. Sonal illustrates its power through simple examples and shows how essential it is to understand it. By mastering this practice you will definitely create new possibilities and it will give you an access to thinking big and achieving it. Would you like to know about this secret of "Healthy and Happy Living?"

Born and brought up in the city of Hisar (Haryana) Sonal belongs to a family of doctors. She started writing about two years ago. Apart from being a dentist, she now turns a happy author with this debut collection of stories "Lets Share and Discover". She is passionate about learning new things, meeting new people, exploring new places and sharing her experiences. Sonal lives in Chandigarh (India) with her husband Varun Jain and son King Kavish.

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.


https://notionpress.com/read/let-s-share-and-discover

