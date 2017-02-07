News By Tag
Law Firm Aims To Give Winter Blues The Cold Shoulder
The firm, which has twelve offices, is one of the very few firms in the region to offer to forego its success fee on any new personal injury instruction received during February and is also offering a half price will writing service throughout the month.
Ison Harrison's personal injury department was one of the firm's best performing teams in 2016. They negotiate hard and boast of a success rate that is consistently one of the highest in the north.
Gareth Naylor, Head of Personal Injury, commented: "The government appears to have an obsession with cracking down on the 'compensation culture' in this country. The fact is, there isn't one, nevertheless the government is determined to bring in further measures which will deny innocent victims of injury access to justice. One of those previous measures, brought into effect in April 2013 was to fixed legal costs and to insist that the claimant pay a proportion of their legal fees from their damages, capped at 25% of such. Indeed, many solicitors cannot act for an injured party without this contribution from damages. Claimants may therefore find themselves shopping for the best deal which could be to the detriment of their claim.
"By waiving our entire fee for a limited period we hope to attract new business and to encourage those considering making a claim to choose us. We have no doubt that our customers will receive a high level of service and this in turn promotes further recommendations to us. In fact, the majority of our work is from recommendations made by our existing clients."
Ison Harrison
Dominic Mackenzie, Head of Wills and Probate, said: "Making a will is very important but it's not something people like to think about or act upon. This time of year can be tough financially especially after the festive season and making a will is often one of those resolutions which gets crossed off the list. Hopefully offering discounted will advice throughout February provides enough of an incentive to take action and sort out a will once and for all. Having the foresight to make a will makes it much easier for family or friends to sort everything out when you die – without it the process can be considerably time-consuming, complicated and distressing."
Will writing discounted by 50% is being offered at selected Ison Harrison offices –the Pontefract, Crossgates, Pudsey and Morley branches are all participating.
For more information please contact Ison Harrison on 0113 2845000 or visit www.isonharrison.co.uk
