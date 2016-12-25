News By Tag
Has the Spike in New Year Divorces had its Day?
Leading family lawyer says New Year 'Divorce Monday' is a Myth
Emma Davison, head of family law at Leeds-based law firm Ison Harrison says that despite a perceived spike in divorce queries on the first Monday of January, dubbed Divorce Monday, the real rush of relationship rifts comes in September after the summer holidays.
Emma commented: "Our experience over the past couple of years isn't that couples split after Christmas but leave it until later in the year, after the summer holidays. When the kids go back to school many couples decide that they don't want to spend another Christmas together. In September this year, we were inundated with calls from couples intent on splitting up. Calls were up almost 200 per cent up on the previous year and by far the biggest spike we've ever witnessed as far as new divorce proceedings being brought.
"I think the trend for Christmas and New Year divorces is something of a myth and while it is true that this Christmas may sadly be the last that many couples will spend together, our evidence indicates that D-Day takes place during the first week of September. I believe this is because the summer holidays thrust couples together for a longer period of time and this can be too much for some relationships to take. Factors such as finding prolonged childcare, financial pressures and the annual family holiday all help to pile on the stress for many couples. Christmas can also be a difficult time for relationships with family stresses and strains coupled with added financial worries all piling on the pressure."
