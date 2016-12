High Five - Law Firm Announces Five New Partner Promotions

Jonathan Wearing (Managing Partner) with new Ison Harrison partners.

Contact

Carly Chaffer

***@cvcmarketing.co.uk Carly Chaffer

End

-- Law firm Ison Harrison has rounded off another successful year by welcoming a quintet of newly promoted partners to its Board.As of 1 January 2017, lawyers Jenny Bland, Yunus Lunat, James Smith, Ben Davison and Erica Restall will all be promoted to partners.Jenny Bland, head of new build property, joined in 2015 and leads a team of 15 people handling over 150 new matters every month.Yunas Lunat is a specialist employment lawyer who joined the firm in 2009. Particularly experienced in discrimination cases and equality and diversity, Yunus also holds many senior external positions including advising Liverpool FC on equality and diversity issues. Yunus is also appointed by the FA to act as a specialist Chairman to its Discrimination Panel to chair discrimination cases.Head of residential conveyancing and remortgage, James Smith joined the firm three years ago and will move from Ison Harrison's city centre head office to head up the firm's new Huddersfield office when it launches in early January.Ben Davison joined as an immigration lawyer in 2010 and became head of the team four years later helping the firm to be widely recognised as one of Leeds' leading immigration law firms. He is also responsible for managing the firm's Legal Aid contracts.Erica Restall joined in 2013 to head up the public law team and has extensive experience if handling complex cases at the highest level including Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights. In recent years, Erica managed the firm's relationship with the Home Office during the Hillsborough inquest.The latest promotions take Ison Harrison's partnership to a total of 31 people.Ison Harrison ( https://www.isonharrison.co.uk/ ) managing partner Jonathan Wearing, said: "We continue to develop an outstanding team of talented individuals who work extremely hard to achieve the best results for clients. The promotions are richly deserved. I'd like to congratulate and thank them all for the dedication and commitment that they have each shown to ensure Ison Harrison remains one of the most respected firms in the region."For further information visit https://www.isonharrison.co.uk Photo caption: Jonathan Wearing (Managing Partner) with new Ison Harrison partners Jenny Bland, Yunus Lunat, Erica Restall, Ben Davison and James Smith.